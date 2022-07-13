ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

City of Salina's annual mill and inlay project begins today

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, APAC Shears of Salina began working on the City of Salina’s annual asphalt mill and inlay project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:....

salinapost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

City of Salina: Mill and inlay work continues

Saturday through Friday APAC Shears of Salina will continue working on the City of Salina’s annual asphalt mill and inlay project. The work consists of milling the existing asphalt street surface 1.5” and replacing it with new asphalt to rehabilitate and preserve the pavement section. Permanent pavement markings will be placed shortly after the resurfacing.
SALINA, KS
adastraradio.com

Chip Seal Process to begin in some Areas of McPherson

McPherson, Kan. — Several roadways within the city limits of McPherson are scheduled for chip sealing. Residents in these areas should be receiving notifications from contractor Circle C Paving at least a day prior to the process. The contractor is asking residents in those neighborhoods to remove their vehicles...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Work begins on Kansas, 81 Bypass Intersection in McPherson

McPherson, Kan. — An improvement project is underway at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 81 Bypass and Kansas Avenue (U.S. Highway 56). The project, which is being managed by the Kansas Department of Transportation, is a result of McPherson receiving funds from the City Connecting Link Improvement Program.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire Dept. conducts promotion ceremony Friday

Salina Fire Department was proud to host a Promotion Ceremony for members of our department. Two of our members were promoted to the rank of Paramedic/Firefighter and Four of our members completed their Probationary Firefighter year and became full fledged Firefighter/EMTs. Congratulations to all six of you!
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Salina, KS
Government
City
Salina, KS
Salina Post

Saline County reopens S. Kipp Road

The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has reopened a portion of S. Kipp Road that had been closed since June 22. S. Kipp Road between Hedberg Road and Lapsley Road had been closed to through traffic to permit the Saline County Road and Bridge Department Engineering staff the opportunity to perform an assessment of a cross-road drainage structure.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Pickup, trailer become submerged during boat launch at Bill Burke Park

A river outing didn't go quite as planned Thursday afternoon at Salina's Bill Burke Park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that two people were trying to launch a boat into the Smoky Hill River at Bill Burke Park at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday. While doing so, they neglected to put the 2003 Ford F150 they were driving into park while not in the pickup. The pickup and boat trailer rolled into the river and became submerged, Forrester said.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Magic shows, used book sale at Salina Public Library Thursday

Books Are Magic Day with Dan Dan The Magic Man is coming to the Salina Public Library. Dan Heath and his wife are teachers, who for the past 20 years, have been spending their summers touring Kansas libraries bringing fun programs that emphasize the magic of books and reading for youngsters, according to information from Friends of the Salina Public Library.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#City Of Salina On
Salina Post

Rebecca A. Morrison House celebrates National Hospitality House Week

The Rebecca A. Morrison House will join homes that help and heal across North America in commemorating National Hospitality House Week July 18-24 as proclaimed by the Healthcare Hospitality Network, Inc. Morrison House activities planned for National Hospitality House Week include house tours, morning coffee and donuts, afternoon root beer...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae warning for Kansas lakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Five Kansas lakes have been lifted from blue-green algae advisories, but the advisory remains for some lakes. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released updated advisories on Thursday. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, remain in a hazard status. A Hazard...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 15

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Abell, Randall Powell; 56; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 3rd in 10y; comp...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Staff from The Garage visits Salina Tech to learn about welding

Since the Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America opened downtown in February, more than 3,000 people have used the museum’s virtual welding simulator, on loan from Salina Area Technical College. But there was a catch: While the museum’s employees had been trained on how to run the simulator, most...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP program going back to bi-monthly

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the past year, The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, has been distributing commodities on a monthly basis because of the pandemic and the financial hardship it caused. That is changing. Starting with the last distribution in June, the program is going back to its...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Two children sent to hospital after wreck in west-central Salina

Two children were transported to Salina Regional Health Center after a two-vehicle wreck in west-central Salina late Thursday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1980 Chevrolet pickup driven by Gary W. Stout, 64, of Salina, entered W. Crawford Street just east of S. Broadway Boulevard and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Stout swerved to avoid oncoming traffic and struck on the driver's side a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Kristina L. Hill, 38, of Salina.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy