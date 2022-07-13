City of Salina's annual mill and inlay project begins today
On Wednesday, APAC Shears of Salina began working on the City of Salina’s annual asphalt mill and inlay project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:....salinapost.com
On Wednesday, APAC Shears of Salina began working on the City of Salina’s annual asphalt mill and inlay project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:....salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 1