Detroit, MI

Man out on bond is charged with killing girlfriend, man

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with attacking his girlfriend in June now is accused of killing her and another man, two days after he posted bond and was released from a Detroit-area...

www.michigansthumb.com

fox2detroit.com

No bond for man charged in ambush murder of man at Detroit party store

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A judge has ordered a man charged with killing another man outside of a Detroit party store will be held without bond as he awaits trial. Terrance Anderson, 20, is charged with killing Francisco O'Neal, 48, by shooting him in the back of the head on Monday. On Friday, he was arraigned on murder degree chargers where he was ordered held without bond.
DETROIT, MI
Harper Woods, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Harper Woods, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Wayne police seek teen suspects after assault

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wayne police are looking for suspects after an assault Thursday afternoon. Police said two victims were assaulted on Annapolis near Howe just after 1 p.m. The suspects, who were described as Black teenaged males wearing white shirts, were inside a Buick Lacrosse with chrome trim.
WAYNE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family speaks out on deadly bond controversy in Harper Woods

DETROIT – The system failed them. Local 4 heard from the family of a murdered woman whose suspected killer is believed to have been set free after a previous attempt on her life. They are heartbroken, and they are furious. Zlayiah Frazer was murdered this week during a violent...
HARPER WOODS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to decades in prison for murder of popular Bloomfield Hills hairstylist

DETROIT – A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of popular Bloomfield Hills hairstylist Bashar Kallabat. Jimmy Pickett, 24, was sentenced in Wayne County on Wednesday, July 13, after a jury convicted him last month of second-degree murder in connection with Kallabat’s death. The hairstylist suffered from blunt force trauma to the head on Feb. 11, 2020, at a Detroit motel, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy police arrest Lyft driver, finish ride share

An early morning traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Lyft driver, though the customer was able to get home. Troy police reported that multiple traffic violations prompted the stop at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, July 2, on Rochester Road. “Officers made contact with the driver, a 38-year-old-female from Detroit,...
TROY, MI
CBS Detroit

Lincoln Park Man Accused Of Breaking Into Couple’s Flat Rock Home, Shooting At Them

(CBS DETROIT) — A Lincoln Park man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired shots at a man and woman in their Flat Rock home. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Robert William Antosz is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, first-degree home invasion and third-degree fleeing and eluding. He was arraigned Thursday and was given a $300,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether. At about 7:46 p.m. on July 12, Flat Rock police were called to the 20400 block of Chippewa Street and spotted Antosz fleeing from the home. Prosecutors say Antosz, who is the woman’s ex-boyfriend, allegedly broke into the couple’s home and fired a shotgun at them. The woman was not injured; however, the male victim was shot in the back after being chased out of the house. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Antosz led police on a chase and was arrested near Interstate 75 and Gibraltor Road. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 26 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 2. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Shots Fired At Car On Southfield Freeway In Detroit After Road Rage Argument

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway on Thursday evening. At about 9:35 p.m. on July 14, a caller reported that he was involved in a road rage incident, and troopers learned he was driving home from work in Plymouth when this happened. Police say the caller entered southbound M-39 from eastbound I-96 when he realized that a vehicle was tailgating him. After that, the caller told police the vehicle pulled up next to him on the freeway and they exchanged words before he sped up, and then he heard a bang. According to police, the caller exited the freeway at Michigan Avenue and discovered a bullet hole in his front passenger side door. The other vehicle continued driving southbound on Southfield. No one was injured. Michigan State Police continue to investigate this incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots at victim, flees after attempted Detroit carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect shot at a victim while trying to carjack him early Thursday on Detroit's west side. The suspect approached the victim on Curtis between Cherrylawn and Ohio just after midnight, demanding his car keys. Read more Detroit news here. A shot was fired at the...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, July 14, 2022: Grand jury indicts man accused of buying gun that killed Detroit police officer

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. A federal grand jury has indicted a Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill police Officer Loren Courts. The Detroit News reports the one-count indictment alleges Sheldon Avery Thomas lied earlier this summer while buying a Draco semiautomatic pistol from a dealer. Prosecutors say he claimed he was the buyer of the firearm but he actually purchased it or Ehmani Davis. Officer Courts and his partner Amanda Hudgens responded to a call on July 6th of shots fired near Joy Road and Hubbell Avenue on Detroit’s west side. Police say the 19-year-old Davis started shooting out the closed window of his apartment. A bullet struck Courts in the neck as he sat in the police car. Funeral services for the five-year DPD veteran will be held Monday. A public viewing is scheduled this weekend at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple.
DETROIT, MI

