Kentucky Bike Rally starts Thursday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a wreck on the Northbound Twin Bridge Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. Video from a 14 News team member shows traffic was able to keep moving in the left lane. It shows damage to a car that hit the guardrail.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County sent two people to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the crash involved a tow truck and pickup truck. It happened on KY 425 and KY 1299. We’re told the driver and passenger of the pickup truck have non-life...
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as 39-year-old Nicholas C. Howell. The crash happened on Wednesday morning, at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Police say...
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Henderson will be out on KY 351/Second Street for paving work next week. Kentucky Transportation officials say that will begin on Monday, July 18. Work will be addressed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the contractor will also remove pavement markers,...
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say two Sturgis police cruisers crashed into each other and one went into the Family Dollar. Troopers say the officers were responding to an incident Thursday night at the Sturgis Bike Rally when it happened. We’re told nobody was hurt in the accident....
CADIZ, KY. (July 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Troopers with KSP, Post 1 are investigating a Thursday evening collision that claimed the life of a Caldwell County man. Just after 5:00 PM, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Trigg County Dispatch advising that...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash this afternoon in Evansville. It happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday at Bellemeade and Evans. Police tell us the driver of a truck ran a stop sign and hit a white car, then also a pole.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, the driver of a car ran into the side of a house on West Virginia Street then drove away. It happened around noon Friday. Neighbors captured the accident on surveillance video. The vehicle damaged the brick on the side of the house. We talked...
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are searching for a driver who may have caused the crash that killed a motorcyclist, and then ran away. The people who live near the intersection of Highway 425 and Old Corydon Road woke to find police searching the area near their homes.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a food truck fire in Evansville. It happened around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Covert Ave. Video from the scene shows the truck was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Dispatchers say the last truck left just after 2...
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County man was arrested after deputies say he ran his truck into a northern Vanderburgh County house. It happened on West Boonville New Harmony Road. That’s near Martin Station Road. Authorities say no one was hurt. We’re told the car went through...
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A high-speed chase in Madisonville ended with the arrest of one man. It started around 1:30 Friday morning on South Main Street. Officers say they were patrolling the area when they saw a car speeding. That’s when police say the officer started chasing after the suspect....
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after they say a victim was assaulted when three women refused to pay for their nails. Officers were called to the area of 121 North Burkhardt Road Friday afternoon for a theft report. The victim there told officers that three women got...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after officers say she ran while trying to take her into custody. Officers say they were called to a probation facility in the 2000 block of Vogel Road. Officers were told 32-year-old Crystal Clark was being held there after failing...
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a wreck involving a semi on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County. Dispatch tells us it happened at the 11 mile-marker in the eastbound lanes. Our photographer on scene says the semi was in a ditch after it appeared to be...
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper parents are facing charges after police say they found their child walking around a McDonald’s by himself. Officers say they were able to determine the child’s parents were 32-year-old Michael Brasell and 31-year-old Leandra McCormick. With a search warrant, police search their house,...
MT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon woman was arrested after units responded to two separate fires on Thursday. Officials say the first fire happened around 10:30 Thursday morning in the area of Second and Wood Streets. The second was around 12:30 in the area of East Fifth Street.
Kentucky State Police have released the name of a Princeton man that was killed in a wreck on Princeton Road in Trigg County Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a truck driven by 72-year-old Blakely Mitchell was northbound when it ran off the road and overturned ejecting and killing Mitchell.
Summer Grillin Dave Baker and Kylie Trail Steak Eggs Breakfast Tacos. County by County, Pt. 2 (7/13/2022) County by County, Pt. 2 (7/13/2022) WATCH | ‘COVID is not over’: LFCHD says people need to revisit ways to prevent spread. Updated: 19 hours ago. Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Evansville man. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say 71-year-old Stephen Glaser was found safe Thursday morning.
Comments / 1