Lycoming County, PA

Local partnership donates bikes to local youth

NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — Children of Lycoming County will benefit from a worldwide build-a-bike donation program organized through the United Way and Cummins Sales and Service North America (CSSNA).

In total, the partnership will distribute over 2,300 bikes, helmets, and bike locks to disadvantaged youth across communities this summer.

The local Cummins facility is donating 30 bicycles in cooperation with the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW). The bikes are unisex and come in two different colors.

LCUW will distribute the bikes through community partners at community events in Lycoming County over the next several months.

Through the build-a-bike program, CSSNA technicians can engage in EEEC from the branches, making it an event still accessible during the typical workday. Don Musser, General Manager for the local Williamsport branch, commented, “This was a fun, impactful project that allowed our employees to use their skills and give back safely. We were pleased to be able to get bikes and helmets into our community during the warmer summer months, providing a healthy activity for youth who otherwise would have to go without.”

“We are thrilled to have community partners like Cummins, which help us mobilize the collective power of the community to change lives. For some kids, this may be the first bike they have ever owned and that truly does make a difference in the life of that child,’” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way.

“Partnerships like this are what makes the United Way network different in most of our communities and we are grateful for the team at Cummins for making these bikes a reality,” continued Frick.

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

