Enjoy Life brand recalls series of baked snack products

Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has issued a voluntary recall of a select list of baked snack products due to potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

The company became aware of this issue as a result of internal quality assurance surveillance.

This recall is limited exclusively to the Enjoy Life products and Best By Dates listed in the grid below, which are sold in retail stores and online in the United States and Canada. No other Enjoy Life Foods products are affected by this voluntary recall.

There have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date related to these products.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Product DescriptionRetail UPCBest By DateImage

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz853522000184

3/4/2023

3/10/2023

See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz853522000191

2/5/2023

2/6/2023

3/5/2023

See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz8535220002143/6/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8195970138013/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz819597013818

2/6/2023

3/3/2023

See image below

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz8535220006273/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz819597011258

3/3/2023

3/4/2023

See image below

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz8195970132901/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz8195970133131/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Amazon Variety Pack - (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) - 6/6 oz10819597014515

9/24/2022

1/20/2023

See image below

