Mary Komoroski of Lyman, passed away on July 13, 2022. Born in Manitowoc, WI, she was the daughter of the late John Hruby and Frances Konopacki Hruby and wife of the late Glenn Komoroski. She was employed with Braun Building Center in Manitowoc, WI. She was an active member of...

LYMAN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO