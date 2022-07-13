ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, MO

Historic bust: Wildwood man found in possession of 400 pounds of meth

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCeZ8_0gejJj3000

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A Wildwood man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after being caught with at least 400 pounds of meth.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said a grand jury indicted Kolby Kristiansen, 68, on Wednesday. He’s charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, investigators were led to a storage unit in St. Louis County prosecutors claim Kristiansen was using to store drugs. On June 29, a drug-sniffing K9 unit alerted authorities to the possible presence of narcotics in the unit. On July 1, investigators obtained a federal search warrant.

Video shows man targeting St. Charles candidate for Pro-Trump mailer

Law enforcement discovered three plastic containers filled with suspected methamphetamine and packaging materials.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Davis, head of the DEA’s St. Louis Division, said the 400-plus pounds of meth carries a value of more than $1 million among mid-level dealers, making it the biggest bust in his office’s history. To clarify, the haul would be worth far more at the street level.

Kristiansen had recently been released from federal prison following a conviction on similar charges in a 2014 case.

CORRECTION: We have clarified that the given dollar amount of methamphetamine in this story applies to mid-level dealers. It would have a greater value on the street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Teen steals, crashes Florissant police car overnight after disturbance

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 17-year-old girl stole and crashed a Florissant police car early Saturday morning as officers responded to a disturbance. The situation unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers with the Florissant Police Department responded to the 200 block of Brightmoor Drive over a disturbance involving juveniles. When they responded, police detained a 17-year-old girl.
FLORISSANT, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man charged after authorities find 400 pounds of methamphetamine

A man from Missouri has been caught with at least 400 pounds of methamphetamine, federal charging documents allege. Kolby L. Kristiansen, 68, of Wildwood, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Charging documents say that investigators located a storage unit in St....
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Witness shoots and kills St. Charles QuikTrip robbery suspect

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department says a 26-year-old man from St. Louis City on a violent crime spree was shot and killed by another man who was witnessing an armed robbery in progress at the QuikTrip located at 2260 First Capitol Drive. Police say the crime spree began around 3 a.m. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wildwood, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to almost 13 years in prison for two carjackings

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Thursday sentenced a St. Louis County man to 12 years and 10 months in prison for his role in carjacking two drivers in 2021. On Feb. 9, 2021, Joman Williams and another man stole a 2018 Honda Civic from a man outside his apartment in St. Louis. Williams was armed with a pistol with a distinctive blue-colored laser sight.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KMOV

Officers: 17-year-old girl steals, crashes Florissant police car overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officers are searching for a teenage girl who they say stole and crashed a Florissant police car overnight. Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Florissant police say they responded to a disturbance involving teens in the 200 block of Brightmoor. Officers arrested a 17-year-old girl and placed her in a squad car that has no partition separating the front seats from the back. Police say she was properly handcuffed and fastened in the back.
FLORISSANT, MO
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis man gets 10-year term for fleeing police in stolen SUV, killing woman

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who fled police in a stolen SUV and then killed a woman by crashing into her car in 2019 was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. Michael A. Moses Jr., 36, reached an agreement with prosecutors by pleading guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter as well as resisting arrest by fleeing police, unlawful gun possession and child endangerment. Circuit Judge Clinton Wright accepted Moses' plea deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Dea#Methamphetamine#K9#Pro Trump Mailer Law#St Louis Division#Nexstar Media Inc
RFT (Riverfront Times)

‘Hammered' Police Chief Gets Hug, Ride, No Drunk Driving Charges

Recently released footage of a May 28 traffic stop involving Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall shows that the O'Fallon officer who pulled him over described him as "hammered drunk" to a supervisor before ultimately releasing him with no charges. What's more, then-O’Fallon Police Chief John Neske appeared on the scene...
O'FALLON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX2Now

Man shot, killed in STL’s Lasalle Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Friday in the Lasalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis. Police say a 35-year-old man died in the shooting, which reportedly happened in the 1300 block of South 10th Street. Investigators found the victim in the 1200 block of South Eighth...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Man pulls gun on mother-in-law, demands money in Kirkwood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon after admitting to entering his in-law’s Kirkwood home, demanding $300,000, and pointing a gun at his mother-in-law. A court document said Todd Hilgert, 44, of Affton is going through a divorce with the victim’s daughter. Hilgert’s mother-in-law […]
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Hazelwood Police Chief accused of intoxicated driving

ST. LOUIS – Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall is accused of driving while intoxicated and failing several sobriety tests during a traffic stop in O’Fallon, Missouri on May 28th. The Post-Dispatch received body camera footage of the traffic stop. O’Fallon Police issued a statement. We have reviewed the body camera footage from the traffic stop involving Hazelwood Chief […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy