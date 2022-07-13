Historic bust: Wildwood man found in possession of 400 pounds of meth

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A Wildwood man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after being caught with at least 400 pounds of meth.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said a grand jury indicted Kolby Kristiansen, 68, on Wednesday. He’s charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, investigators were led to a storage unit in St. Louis County prosecutors claim Kristiansen was using to store drugs. On June 29, a drug-sniffing K9 unit alerted authorities to the possible presence of narcotics in the unit. On July 1, investigators obtained a federal search warrant.

Law enforcement discovered three plastic containers filled with suspected methamphetamine and packaging materials.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Davis, head of the DEA’s St. Louis Division, said the 400-plus pounds of meth carries a value of more than $1 million among mid-level dealers, making it the biggest bust in his office’s history. To clarify, the haul would be worth far more at the street level.

Kristiansen had recently been released from federal prison following a conviction on similar charges in a 2014 case.

CORRECTION: We have clarified that the given dollar amount of methamphetamine in this story applies to mid-level dealers. It would have a greater value on the street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.