Why 'the Ferriter residence looked completely different' when Jupiter police arrested them. Welcome to The Post on Jupiter. Two months ago, I requested all the discovery documents in the child abuse and false imprisonment case against Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, who were arrested Feb. 8 after police found evidence they locked their 14-year-old adopted child in a room in the garage for up to 18 hours each day.

JUPITER, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO