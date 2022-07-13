Father pleads for help finding missing Ole Miss student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one week since University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen. Lee was last seen at the Campus Walk apartments one week ago. Jay Lee’s family and Oxford residents formed a search party Friday hoping to find anything that would help bring him home.
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Crime Laboratory will investigate the car of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee, according to police on Thursday, July 14. According to the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments, officers have used a dozen search warrants and interviewed numerous individuals. Authorities have used...
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The family of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee is asking the public for help. Lee’s father recorded a statement on video distributed by Oxford Police Department, discussing his son’s disappearance. “If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Contact...
A Mississippi sheriff said a missing 5-year-old Mississippi boy was found safe and that his office is investigating how the child ended up miles away from his house. Thursday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence on county road 711, near Verona, to investigate a report of a missing child. Around 10 pm Thursday night, 911 received a tip of a small child being spotted with a dog on Green Street near the Highway 45 exit area.
Mississippi officials are looking for a missing five-year-old boy. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Thursday afternoon for Robert Holcomb, Jr. Holcomb was last reported seen in Verona in the area of 252 County Road 711. Holcomb is 3-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 45 pounds. He...
Owners of two pit bulls face aggravated assault charges after the dogs attacked a man walking down the street. The attack happened shortly before 10 am Thursday in Okolona. Police say the victim, a 49-year-old man, was walking along West Main Street in Okolona when he was attacked. Police have identified the dogs as pit bulls.
The parents of the 5-year-old child who wandered away from his home Thursday morning face child neglect charges. The parents of the 5-year-old child who wandered away from his home Thursday morning face child neglect charges.
OXFORD, Miss. — A man is behind bars after a drive-by shooting at a local business in Oxford, Miss. The incident happened July 9 in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue. Oxford Police responded for reported gunshots. After an investigation, Jesse Dean, 22, of Lafayette County, was charged with...
Attorney Ven Johnson on Friday announced that two Oxford High School employees were placed on administrative leave for more than a month following the Nov. 30, 2021, 2021 Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, which left four students dead and seven others injured. The announcement comes after The Detroit News...
OXFORD, Miss. — The search for a 20-year-old Ole Miss student continues after police say his car was found on Monday afternoon. Jimmie Lee, also called ‘Jay’, hasn’t been seen or heard from since early Friday morning, according to both University of Mississippi and Oxford Police.
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two dogs attacked a man Thursday morning, July 14 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the attack happened at approximately 9:50 when a 49-year-old man was walking along West Main Street. She identified the dogs as pit bulls. The victim was taken to...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after deputies found a man dead inside a vehicle. Deputies arrived to the call of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 1438 around 8:20 Thursday morning. According to a release from the department, deputies...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigators learned Thursday night that the suspect who was responsible for the deadly Beale Street shooting in April was arrested in Mississippi last week. A warrant was issued for Cedquedrick Williams, 17, after he shot three people on Beale Street on April 10....
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager was arrested for a triple shooting on Beale Street, that killed 1 and hurt 2 others. On Apr. 10 at approximately 2:20 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to shots fired call on Beale Street, between Rufus Thomas Boulevard and South 4th Street.
A 5 year old was missing near Tupelo on Thursday for over 12 hours before being found 3 miles away at 10 pm. This morning, the parents were arrested. Amber Lindsey and Robert Holcomb were arrested on felony child neglect and drug charges after 4 grams of meth were found today during the arrest.
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A group of teenagers was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, July 14 in New Albany, according to police. According to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson, the armed robbery happened at Shady Dell Park sometime before 1:30. Police identified the suspect as Johnathan Scales, 24,...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Physician Shadowing Program at North Mississippi Medical Center gives pre-medicine students three weeks of hands-on experience. The first session happened in June. The second session is underway now. All participants must have completed their junior year of college and aspire to have careers in medicine.
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility has canceled visitations due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers confirmed this information with WTVA 9 News on Wednesday, July 13. Visitations have been canceled until August.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sean Paul said his stepdad was kidnapped while getting gas at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of American Way and Lamar Avenue in Oakhaven. “He had the doors unlocked and three people proceeded to get in his car with a gun. They held him at gunpoint and told him to drive around,” Paul said.
A lineman was injured after being yanked out of his bucket truck when one of the cables he was helping to install got caught up in a motor home axle. WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the lineman for the Tombigbee Electric Power Association was installing fiber cable in Itawamba County.
