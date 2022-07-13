Father pleads for help finding missing Ole Miss student

A Mississippi sheriff said a missing 5-year-old Mississippi boy was found safe and that his office is investigating how the child ended up miles away from his house. Thursday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence on county road 711, near Verona, to investigate a report of a missing child. Around 10 pm Thursday night, 911 received a tip of a small child being spotted with a dog on Green Street near the Highway 45 exit area.

LEE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO