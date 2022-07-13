ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Father pleads for help finding missing Ole Miss student

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of a missing...

www.wtva.com

actionnews5.com

One week since Ole Miss student’s disappearance, sister pleads for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one week since University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen. Lee was last seen at the Campus Walk apartments one week ago. Jay Lee’s family and Oxford residents formed a search party Friday hoping to find anything that would help bring him home.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Police share latest news in disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Crime Laboratory will investigate the car of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee, according to police on Thursday, July 14. According to the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments, officers have used a dozen search warrants and interviewed numerous individuals. Authorities have used...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Family of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The family of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee is asking the public for help. Lee’s father recorded a statement on video distributed by Oxford Police Department, discussing his son’s disappearance. “If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Contact...
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Missing Mississippi 5-year-old boy found safe. Sheriff wants to know how child ended up miles from home.

A Mississippi sheriff said a missing 5-year-old Mississippi boy was found safe and that his office is investigating how the child ended up miles away from his house. Thursday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence on county road 711, near Verona, to investigate a report of a missing child. Around 10 pm Thursday night, 911 received a tip of a small child being spotted with a dog on Green Street near the Highway 45 exit area.
LEE COUNTY, MS
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
wtva.com

Parents of Verona child arrested for neglect

The parents of the 5-year-old child who wandered away from his home Thursday morning face child neglect charges. The parents of the 5-year-old child who wandered away from his home Thursday morning face child neglect charges.
VERONA, MS
#Ole Miss
wtva.com

Owners face assault charges after dog attack in Okolona

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two dogs attacked a man Thursday morning, July 14 in Okolona. Okolona Assistant Police Chief Sherry Hardin said the attack happened at approximately 9:50 when a 49-year-old man was walking along West Main Street. She identified the dogs as pit bulls. The victim was taken to...
OKOLONA, MS
wtva.com

Man found dead in Lee County; homicide investigation underway

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after deputies found a man dead inside a vehicle. Deputies arrived to the call of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 1438 around 8:20 Thursday morning. According to a release from the department, deputies...
LEE COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigators learned Thursday night that the suspect who was responsible for the deadly Beale Street shooting in April was arrested in Mississippi last week. A warrant was issued for Cedquedrick Williams, 17, after he shot three people on Beale Street on April 10....
MEMPHIS, TN
tippahnews.com

Parents of missing 5 year old charged with felony neglect, drug charges

A 5 year old was missing near Tupelo on Thursday for over 12 hours before being found 3 miles away at 10 pm. This morning, the parents were arrested. Amber Lindsey and Robert Holcomb were arrested on felony child neglect and drug charges after 4 grams of meth were found today during the arrest.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

New Albany armed robbery suspect in custody

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A group of teenagers was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, July 14 in New Albany, according to police. According to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson, the armed robbery happened at Shady Dell Park sometime before 1:30. Police identified the suspect as Johnathan Scales, 24,...
wtva.com

Local students shadow physicians at Tupelo hospital

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Physician Shadowing Program at North Mississippi Medical Center gives pre-medicine students three weeks of hands-on experience. The first session happened in June. The second session is underway now. All participants must have completed their junior year of college and aspire to have careers in medicine.
TUPELO, MS

