Nonprofits Working to Protect and Preserve Lake Charlevoix

By Zak Triplett
9&10 News
 3 days ago
Three nonprofits are working with the 10 jurisdictions around Lake Charlevoix to help protect and preserve the body of water for years to come.

The Lake Charlevoix Association, the Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council and the Land Information Access Association are meeting with local planning commissioners.

They will discuss challenges and opportunities related to water quality and shoreline protection. They hope to work together to adapt to changing conditions like record-high water levels.

“We’re trying to understand what happened,” said Tom Darnton, Lake Charlevoix Association President. “So that when the water comes back as it will, we’ll be better prepared next time.”

There are several meetings throughout the summer.

For more information on meeting times and Lake Charlevoix Protection, click here.

