NARAKA BLADEPOINT Through The Fire Mode Introduction

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll you need for this recipe of chaos...

www.gamespot.com

Gamespot

Loulace1989

Gamespot

Survivor Pass: DESTON | PUBG

Survivor Pass: Deston is now available! Pick up yours and start unlocking new and unique skins for your trip to Deston!
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of The Light Update Adds The Season Of Shattering And More

Thatgamecompany has announced its plans to celebrate the third anniversary of its mobile game Sky: Children of the Light starting July 18. As a part of the celebration, there'll be new items, in-game events, a new world-changing season, a livestream, new ways for players to share stories, and more. Starting...
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok Preorders Are Now Live, Including Jotnar Edition

God of War Ragnarok releases November 9 for PS5 and PS4, and preorders kick off today, July 15, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. It's one of the biggest games of the year, and there will be four separate editions available at launch. Because it's such an anticipated release, you'll want to make sure you preorder your preferred version early. This is especially true for the Collector's Edition and Jotnar Edition, as both come with a bunch of goodies and are sure to sell out quickly.
Gamespot

Bayonetta 3: Everything We Know So Far

Bayonetta 3 has been one of the most-anticipated games for Nintendo Switch for several years. It was announced way back in 2017 at The Game Awards and since then all we’ve gotten were ports of the first two games. We finally got to see the game in action in Summer 2021, assuring us that it wasn’t vaporware, but still most of the game's features remained a complete mystery.
Gamespot

Nympho's Path

We have no news or videos for Nympho's Path. Sorry!
Gamespot

Overpriced God of War: Ragnarok Special Edition Listings Are Flooding eBay

Preorders for God of War: Ragnarok went up just hours ago and already grifters have loaded eBay with inflated listings, doubling or even almost tripling the standard price of the collector’s editions. For context, you can preorder three different versions of God of War: Ragnarok, all coming with different...
Gamespot

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Review - Sunrise Over The Kingdom

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sees your intrepid hunter leave Kamura Village behind to venture across the sea to the outpost of Elgado. It functions almost like a brand new game, introducing a new HUB and cast of characters, locales to explore, monsters to fight, and weapons and armor to craft from their parts. Yet there's very little about Sunbreak that feels truly new or surprising. More Monster Hunter is never a bad thing, and Sunbreak is an excellent expansion with some smart additions that reinforce just how good Rise already is, but it's difficult not to feel a little disappointed by its formulaic nature.
Gamespot

Exoprimal Hands-On Preview

We played about three hours of Exoprimal during its recent closed network test, which gave a sense of some of its multiplayer modes and the mech suit character classes you can use within them. While matches involve fighting off waves of prehistoric creatures, your actual goal is to beat another team of exosuit-wearing dino hunters.
Gamespot

The Jumping Burrito

God Of War Ragnarok Preorders Where Is Xur? Madden 23 Ratings Fortnite Secret Door Today's Wordle Answer (390) Fortnite NPC Locations.
Gamespot

Wordle Is Now A Physical Board Game, Preorders Are Live

Wordle, the popular word-guessing game owned by The New York Times, is becoming a physical board game. Hasbro is producing the game, called Worldle: The Party Game, and it's already up for preorder on Amazon. Wordle: The Party Game plays out the same as the digital version, with players trying...
Gamespot

Elden Ring: Where To Get The Erdtree Greatshield

Selecting a shield for consistent use in Elden Ring can be tough because each bring their own strengths and weaknesses to the table. However, if you're looking to snag one of the game's most powerful options, you'll want the Erdtree Greatshield. This hulking greatshield not only looks cool but packs plenty of protection and an awesome skill. In this guide, we'll tell you how to find it.
