11-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run in Walker County, according to DPS

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver responsible for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 11-year-old girl.

DPS troopers were notified of a possible crash at about 2:15 p.m. on July 2. However, investigators believe the fatal crash happened during overnight hours.

Investigators said an 11-year-old girl, A'zyrria Murphy-Jones, was walking along Farm-to-Market 1696 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Walker or Huntsville County Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest or grand jury indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.