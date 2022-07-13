ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, TX

11-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run in Walker County, according to DPS

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dn5Wq_0gejHKFN00

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the driver responsible for the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 11-year-old girl.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

DPS troopers were notified of a possible crash at about 2:15 p.m. on July 2. However, investigators believe the fatal crash happened during overnight hours.

Investigators said an 11-year-old girl, A'zyrria Murphy-Jones, was walking along Farm-to-Market 1696 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Walker or Huntsville County Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest or grand jury indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Comments / 3

Related
KHOU

HCSO: Child crashes into patrol car, through a house in Spring

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver struck a patrol car and then crashed into a home in the Spring area. It happened around 10:45 Saturday morning in the 9200 block of Landry Boulevard, according to HCSO. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the...
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Child caught after crashing into house, Harris County deputy's patrol car and running away

SPRING, Texas - Officials say a child who tried running away after crashing into his house and a deputy's patrol car in Spring was caught. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but preliminary details is it happened at a home in the 9200 block of Landry Blvd in northwest Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (via Twitter) said a child between 7 and 10 years old got into a truck in the driveway and "struck his residence."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOMICIDE ON SH 249

At 11:45 pm Friday as detectives worked the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Magnolia another call came in for a shooting just down the road. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 5 Constables responded to the scene. They arrived at Mike’s Grocery #5 in the 30200 block of SH 249 to find a white male deceased. A witness said an altercation outside the store and a black male on a bicycle shot him. Units started to fan out and a short time later they were able to locate and detain the shooter. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
MAGNOLIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Walker County, TX
Walker County, TX
Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

Several injuries reported in crash involving canine passengers

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Several dogs are safe after a major crash happened Friday at FM 1428 and SH 21, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. There sheriff’s office said their were some injuries associated with the crash but none of them are life threatening. Also, there were several dogs in one of the vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.
MADISONVILLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting Homicide in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, TX — On Friday July 15, 2022 at about 11:45pm, Montgomery County dispatch received multiple calls in reference to a shooting at 32002 HWY249 (Mike’s County Store) in Pinehurst. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to find a deceased white male in the parking lot. Witnesses stated a verbal altercation ensued between the victim and an unknown black male. As the altercation escalated, the black male produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing north along HWY249. At about 12:10am, an individual matching the description of the actor given by witnesses on scene was located a short distance away, and taken into custody.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN DIES ON LAKE CONROE

Just after 3 pm Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol responded to an area near Ayers Island for a reported drowning. When the first patrol boat arrived the family had a male on the boat doing CPR. A Precinct 1 Deputy took over CPR until North Montgomery County FireBoat arrived. At that time he was transferred to their boat with CPR continuing and transported to shore. There MCHD medics worked for close to 45-minutes before declaring him deceased. The family, from the Humble area, were on a rented pontoon boat and the male had been swimming when he became distressed and was pulled to the boat. He did not have a life vest on. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident#Murphy Jones
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 7/15/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-15-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 07-12-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

5 assault suspects arrested in Humble 7/12/22

On July 12, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19500 block of Forest Timbers Circle in reference to an in progress disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that Carolina Hernandez, Geana Cora-Sierra, Katherine Zavala, April Zavala and Saylor Moraida drove to the location to confront another female over past issues and physically assaulted her.
HUMBLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thevindicator.com

Arrest made in Cleveland cold case murders

Antonio and Luz Rodriguez were discovered murdered in their Cleveland home, located on W. Waco St., on April 14, 2005. The Liberty County couple was discovered by their daughter, Carolina Tejada. Members of the Cleveland Police Department, along with the Texas Rangers, investigated the initial crime scene. Blood was located...
CLEVELAND, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON ISD EMPLOYEE INDICTED, ARRESTED AFTER COWORKER REPORTS THOUSANDS IN FRAUDULENT BANK CHARGES

A Burton ISD employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a coworker’s bank account. An indictment was returned on June 21st in 21st District Court against 48-year-old Amy Krueger Jozwiak for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information – Less than Five Items, a state jail felony. She was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, and was released on $5,000 bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Iola Woman Arrested For Setting A Fire Inside A Bryan Hotel Room

An Iola woman went to jail Tuesday on a charge of setting fire at a Bryan hotel last October. According to an arrest report from the Bryan fire marshal’s office, evidence included finding a Brazos County jail I-D in the fire damaged room of the Holiday Plaza hotel on South Texas.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT AGAIN IN BRENHAM

Catalytic Converter theft has again been reported in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 2:45, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Twisted Oak in reference to Suspicious Activity. A resident in the neighborhood reported hearing what sounded like a power tool operating nearby. Officers located vehicles with missing catalytic converters which appeared to have been removed recently. A few hours later, officers responded to two additional theft of catalytic converter calls that occurred in the 600 block of East Blue Bell Road and the 1000 Block of Burleson Street. Case is under investigation.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Houston woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly giving false information. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 3:45, Officers responded to the 1800 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a Theft. An investigation was conducted, and one of the four occupants identified as Alicia Smith, 54 of Houston, was taken into custody for Failure to Identify by Giving False or Fictitious Information.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Burton ISD employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands from coworker

BURTON, Texas (KBTX) -A school employee in Washington County is out of jail on a $5,000 bond after being indicted and arrested for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Amy Krueger Jozwiak is an administrative assistant and public education Information management system coordinator (PEIMS) for the Burton Independent School...
BURTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN KILLED BY TRAIN

At 10:45 am Monday 911 got a call from BNSF Railroad reporting that one of their trains had struck a pedestrian along the east-west tracks along Old Highway 105. It was reported between Timber Switch and Weir Road. North Montgomery County Fire responded along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and MCHD. Firefighters were able to locate the male who appeared to be in his 50s deceased near a railroad bridge about one-half mile west of Timber Switch. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn responded to the scene for the inquest and ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The male had no identification on his person, however, local residents say he was a homeless person living under the bridge near where he was found.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
139K+
Followers
15K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy