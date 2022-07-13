ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Update on the Bismarck police involvement on Tuesday around Turnpike Ave

kxnet.com
 3 days ago

Update on the Bismarck police involvement on Tuesday around Turnpike Ave. Update on the Bismarck police involvement on Tuesday …. Tips for properly installing car seats...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder, led police on high-speed chase, escapes. Bismarck Police are asking the public to avoid the 800 block of South 3rd Street as officers report they are responding to an active scene. Your News Leader has reporters on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man gets probation for attack on woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police said tried to kill a woman will see two years on probation. Prosecutors said 32-year-old Derek Dillman wrapped a yo-yo string around a woman’s neck as she drove to the police department. Dillman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and terrorizing...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 975

Bill Barth Ford In Mandan, North Dakota Has Been Sold

Bill Barth Ford in Mandan, North Dakota, located at 3205 Memorial Highway has reportedly bought out. Bill Barth Ford has been a staple on the strip in Mandan for many years. They were Norby Rath on Main in Mandan for a long time until Bill Barth bought them and moved them to the current location on Memorial Highway in 1991.
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Minot, ND
City
Williston, ND
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Ukrainians to join family members in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has already welcomed Ukrainian families displaced by the war with Russia, and more are coming. Bismarck Global Neighbors is helping these families with all the paperwork and getting settled with their host families. They are currently working with 20 families, most of whom have relatives close to Bismarck and Dickinson.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Hazen woman dead after a hit and run on I-94

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Hazen woman is dead after a 26-year-old Jamestown man rear-ended the vehicle she was in, causing it to enter the median and roll Tuesday morning at 4:10 a.m. on I-94 MM 305. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Hazen woman was in the passenger seat of a […]
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man wanted by police on attempted murder charge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At request of police, a judge has issued a warrant to arrest a Bismarck man suspected of attempted murder. Police say they were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Turnpike Avenue Tuesday. They say a witness told them that...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Blankets#Community Engagement#Police#Minot Library Educators
96.5 The Walleye

Lincoln, North Dakota To Celebrate A Milestone This Weekend

Lincoln, North Dakota has a lot going for it. Lincoln, North Dakota is my adopted hometown. I live a few miles south of it, but it's where I spend a lot of time. It's one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. It's also been named "The Best City To Live In North Dakota" several times over the last few years, including in 2022. I think it's only a matter of time until Lincoln gets its own middle school and high school. No doubt, Lincoln is still lacking a lot of things a town needs like a carwash, a big grocery store, etc it's a town on the grow with a lot of potential.
LINCOLN, ND
kxnet.com

KX Conversation: Air Conditioning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our July 14th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with Ed Bullinger, co-owner of Ed’s Heating and Air. Bullinger discussed how to save money with the air conditioner running, what to do and what not to do if an air conditioning unit stops working and more.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Wade Bison gets life in prison

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The man found guilty in a Morton County hit and run will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Wade Bison to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also ordered Bison to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newsdakota.com

Hazen Woman Dies In Barnes County Hit-And-Run Crash

TOWER CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after a 42-year-old Hazen woman was killed and two others injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 west of Tower City Tuesday, July 12th around 4am. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says a pickup pulling a trailer was...
kvrr.com

UPDATE: Names Released In Fatal Rear-end Crash on I-94 In Barnes Co.

BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Highway Patrol releasing the name of a passenger killed when a pickup rear ended another pickup on I-94 in Barnes County early Tuesday morning. 42-year-old Christina Anderson of Hazen, North Dakota died at the scene. The driver, 46-year-old Kimberly Bennett and a 14-year-old girl,...
kxnet.com

KX Conversation: Miles of Love Golf Scramble

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our July 15 KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Bridget Schapp with Miles of Love Dog Rescue. Schapp discussed the golf scramble happening July 16, how it will benefit Miles of Love and more.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck, Can We Order Alcohol Home Delivery?

Have you seen the TV ads for a new alcohol home delivery app called "Drizly"?. It works just like the food delivery apps that I've been using probably more than I should. Some nights there's just nothing in the fridge and I'm too darn lazy to go to the grocery store so I tap the app and wait for someone to bring me food.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Lost medals returned to family of North Dakota Vietnam veteran

MANDAN, N.D. (KMOT) – MSgt. Luther Hoffner, Sr. earned medals for his service in Vietnam. Those medals were lost—that is, until a twist of fate that brought Hoffner’s family together with an area police chief. KMOT reporter Kalie Paulus, a veteran herself, helped arrange a special meeting...
MANDAN, ND
wdayradionow.com

Bismarck woman accused of hiding drugs and money in fake Bible

(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman is in custody after authorities say they seized drugs, guns and cash were seized at her apartment. Officials with the Bismarck Police Department say they searched 30-year-old Chelsea Taken Alive's apartment and found a collection of more than 1,500 fentanlyl pills, two handguns and more than $2,400 in cash. The items were found in hidden within a safe, a fake bible, fake energy drink and lubricating spray cans, according to the affidavit.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy