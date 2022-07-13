Update on the Bismarck police involvement on Tuesday around Turnpike Ave

Lincoln, North Dakota has a lot going for it. Lincoln, North Dakota is my adopted hometown. I live a few miles south of it, but it's where I spend a lot of time. It's one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. It's also been named "The Best City To Live In North Dakota" several times over the last few years, including in 2022. I think it's only a matter of time until Lincoln gets its own middle school and high school. No doubt, Lincoln is still lacking a lot of things a town needs like a carwash, a big grocery store, etc it's a town on the grow with a lot of potential.

LINCOLN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO