Lamborghini’s First EV Will Be Radically Different From Anything it Sells Today

By Alina Moore
Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamborghini’s first plug-in hybrid, the successor to the Aventador is set to go on sale in...

www.topspeed.com

CarBuzz.com

End Of An Era: Final BMW V12 Has Been Built

The writing has been on the wall for BMW's V12 for the past two years with an abundance of warnings that it would not be used in future vehicles. Tightening emissions regulations and the low-volume nature of the N74 were the final two nails in this extravagant engine's coffin, and when the updated BMW 7 Series debuted in April this year, it was powered by straight-six and V8 engines. Of course, we knew this would happen, as back in January, BMW announced 'The Final V12' as a special series of just 12 BMW M760i luxury sedans with the last 12-cylinder engines to ever feature in a roadgoing BMW.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Prototype Apparently Looked Like A Toyota Prius

Ford is in the midst of investing a whopping $50 billion in EVs – including $3.7 billion to fortify its Midwestern U.S. plants – with a goal of producing two million all-electric vehicles annually by 2026. The very first step in achieving these bold goals was the launch of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the automaker’s first mass-produced EV. To date, however, we haven’t heard much about the development process of that particular model, save for the fact that Bill Ford liked his own Mach-E prototype so much that he didn’t want to give it back. However, it seems as if the original Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype didn’t exactly look like the pony car it’s named after – rather, it resembled something a bit more mundane, according to a new report from Wall Street Journal – the Toyota Prius.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

I Bought a Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck (and It Was Torture)

I will start this by saying I have zero buyer's remorse. Within about a day of driving the Rivian R1T—even in unfinished pre-production form, as was the case on our cross-country, Trans-America Trail journey—I knew I simply had to have one. Moreover, the R1T impressed every single editor on the TAT goat rodeo and we even named it our 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, the highest honor in the biz. And so, on Flag Day, June 14, I took delivery of my "Spinach Omelet" electric pickup truck. Why Spinach Omelet? I went for the unusual but gorgeous color combo of Compass Yellow over Forest Edge. Yes, my 835-hp pickup truck has a vegan "leather" interior the color of day-old guacamole. The R1T is superlative. I love it.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla

Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
ECONOMY
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Shows Off The Celestiq's $300,000 Cabin

Cadillac has been slowly releasing teaser images of its upcoming Celestiq electric sedan, giving us little glimpses of what will likely be the most opulent Caddy in almost a century. What we've seen of the interior looks well above Mercedes and Tesla quality, but the price will likely be in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory at around $300,000.
CARS
Cars
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
CNET

Dodge Will Unveil a 909-HP Challenger Running E85 Gas, Report Says

The current iteration of Dodge Challenger has been around so long, you have to wonder whether or not Stellantis made a blood oath to an eldritch god in exchange for eternal life. That's probably not the case, since we know an electrification-ready replacement is queued up for 2024, but before the current Challenger takes a bow, Dodge is rumored to have one more cool variant up its sleeve.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Nissan 350Z Has The Weirdest Engine Swap Ever

Now, this is something you don't see every day. Most heavily modified Nissan Z cars start and end life with one of two things: Rodney the Rod coming up from the hood to say "hi," or a big LS engine that actually makes reliable, everyday power with no forced induction. This swapped 350Z rather obviously, will end life without either of those scenarios ever occurring and went big on this swap.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford Doubles Down on EV Pickups With Ranger and Maverick Lightning Trademarks

Ford only just started delivering the new F-150 Lightning EVs to customers, with tens of thousands of reservations to catch up on, but the automaker is apparently already hard at work prepping for its next all-electric pickup truck(s). The obvious conclusion is that Ford will go smaller, adapting the Ranger nameplate to an electric chassis, and new European trademarks seem to back up that assumption.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Chevy Camaro's Interior Could Have Been So Much Better

The Chevrolet Camaro still ticks a lot of the right boxes for muscle car fans. It looks good, provides plenty of horsepower for the money, and handles sharply. Unfortunately, sales of the sixth-generation Camaro have rapidly declined in recent years. And, even though Camaro sales jumped by over 60% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, it still trails far behind its Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger rivals. A few things hold the Camaro back, and one of them is its dated and cramped interior. But a certain General Motors designer has sketched a sporty interior that looks like it could breathe new life into the Camaro.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Lamborghini Huracan To Have Plug-In Hybrid Setup From 2023

As Lamborghini prepares to introduce its first-ever EV by the end of the decade, the supercar brand has been readying the rest of its lineup to adopt hybrid power. We've known for some time that the Aventador successor's V12 will utilize this setup, but little information is available about the Huracan. But in an interview with the UK's Auto Express, the company's Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr has confirmed a plug-in hybrid variant will arrive as soon as next year.
CARS
Motor1.com

Toyota Crown Extended Lineup Previewed With Three Additional Cars

As it turns out, Toyota's new US-bound crossover/SUV mashup is only 25 percent of the Crown story as three additional models are in the pipeline. The Sport, Sedan, and Estate were brought onto the stage to sit alongside the Crossover during the dedicated event organized in Japan. These will form the Crown's sixteenth generation after deciding in 2020 to skip facelifting the current car and focus on a full redesign and an extended portfolio.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1987 Ford Taurus LX

Ford sold just a hair under two million first-generation Tauruses during the 1986 through 1991 model years, so these cars still show up regularly in the car graveyards I frequent. I won’t bother documenting an early Taurus at Ewe Pullet unless it’s something interestingly rare and/or weird— say, an MT-5 model with manual transmission or a factory-hot-rod SHO or a Groovalicious Purple Princess of Peace wagon— and today’s Junkyard Find certainly qualifies. This wretched-looking hooptie began life as a top-trim-level Taurus LX with just about every possible option, found in a Denver-area self-service yard recently.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Old Lexus And BMW Engines Drained Of Oil, Torture Tested To Death

This video might be controversial and/or upsetting to some. For the record, both cars featured in the clip are said to not be road-worthy. Whether they were destined for the scrap heap is unknown, but after this brutal engine torture test, there's little else to be done with them because both are essentially paperweights. At least they died in battle.
CARS

