Kansas State

Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selects Kansas for mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Japan’s Panasonic Corp. selects Kansas for mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries.

