ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man out on bond is charged with killing girlfriend, man

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A man charged with attacking his girlfriend in June now is accused of killing her and another man, two days after he posted bond and was released from a Detroit-area jail.

“This is the court’s worst nightmare. ... The witness has been killed after the defendant was placed on bond, given the benefit of being placed on bond with house arrest,” Judge Kenneth King said Wednesday.

King wasn’t the judge who set a $100,000 bond for Jonathan Welch when he was charged in June with assault and other crimes in Detroit.

Welch, 23, was released from the Wayne County jail last week and ordered to wear an electronic tether after a bail agency provided 10% of the bond amount, WDIV-TV reported.

Zlayiah Frazier, 22, and Robert Bray Jr., 70, were killed at Welch’s Harper Woods home on Sunday, police said. Welch’s mother was stabbed in the back.

A standoff with police lasted seven hours.

Welch is charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and other crimes. There was no immediate comment from his attorney.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

No bond for man charged in ambush murder of man at Detroit party store

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A judge has ordered a man charged with killing another man outside of a Detroit party store will be held without bond as he awaits trial. Terrance Anderson, 20, is charged with killing Francisco O'Neal, 48, by shooting him in the back of the head on Monday. On Friday, he was arraigned on murder degree chargers where he was ordered held without bond.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Prosecutor: 1 charged with open murder involving Flint Twp. homicide

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged one man with open murder and seven other charges involving a Flint Township homicide on July 5. Christopher Wesley Grammatico, 19, has been charged with the homicide of Alex Madrano, 18, and the shooting of a 15-year-old. Flint...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harper Woods, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Harper Woods, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Wayne police seek teen suspects after assault

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wayne police are looking for suspects after an assault Thursday afternoon. Police said two victims were assaulted on Annapolis near Howe just after 1 p.m. The suspects, who were described as Black teenaged males wearing white shirts, were inside a Buick Lacrosse with chrome trim.
WAYNE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man sentenced to decades in prison for murder of popular Bloomfield Hills hairstylist

DETROIT – A Detroit man was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2020 killing of popular Bloomfield Hills hairstylist Bashar Kallabat. Jimmy Pickett, 24, was sentenced in Wayne County on Wednesday, July 13, after a jury convicted him last month of second-degree murder in connection with Kallabat’s death. The hairstylist suffered from blunt force trauma to the head on Feb. 11, 2020, at a Detroit motel, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy police arrest Lyft driver, finish ride share

An early morning traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Lyft driver, though the customer was able to get home. Troy police reported that multiple traffic violations prompted the stop at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, July 2, on Rochester Road. “Officers made contact with the driver, a 38-year-old-female from Detroit,...
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit jogger killed in hit-and-run, suspect in custody

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A jogger in Detroit was killed in a hit-and-run early this morning - but police have the suspect in custody and two families are tragically affected. Detroit Police said a man was killed while jogging north on Woodward near McNichols Friday morning a little after 7:30. The driver, believed to be in a red or maroon sedan, hit the man and then kept driving.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

State police: female suspect aimed pistol at driver after merging incident in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Lincoln Park Man Accused Of Breaking Into Couple’s Flat Rock Home, Shooting At Them

(CBS DETROIT) — A Lincoln Park man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired shots at a man and woman in their Flat Rock home. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Robert William Antosz is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, first-degree home invasion and third-degree fleeing and eluding. He was arraigned Thursday and was given a $300,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether. At about 7:46 p.m. on July 12, Flat Rock police were called to the 20400 block of Chippewa Street and spotted Antosz fleeing from the home. Prosecutors say Antosz, who is the woman’s ex-boyfriend, allegedly broke into the couple’s home and fired a shotgun at them. The woman was not injured; however, the male victim was shot in the back after being chased out of the house. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Antosz led police on a chase and was arrested near Interstate 75 and Gibraltor Road. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 26 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 2. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

Shots Fired At Car On Southfield Freeway In Detroit After Road Rage Argument

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Southfield Freeway on Thursday evening. At about 9:35 p.m. on July 14, a caller reported that he was involved in a road rage incident, and troopers learned he was driving home from work in Plymouth when this happened. Police say the caller entered southbound M-39 from eastbound I-96 when he realized that a vehicle was tailgating him. After that, the caller told police the vehicle pulled up next to him on the freeway and they exchanged words before he sped up, and then he heard a bang. According to police, the caller exited the freeway at Michigan Avenue and discovered a bullet hole in his front passenger side door. The other vehicle continued driving southbound on Southfield. No one was injured. Michigan State Police continue to investigate this incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy