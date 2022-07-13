ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The reality of a world on fire

By ARIANNA SKIBELL
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDangerous heat waves are sweeping the Northern Hemisphere, and the ripple effects are devastating. In Italy, 11 hikers were killed last week by a chunk of ice the size of an apartment building that separated from a melting glacier. In Spain and Portugal, wildfires are prompting evacuations of entire...

www.politico.com

