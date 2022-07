Juan Soto turned down a monster contract offer from the Washington Nationals, hinting he could be available for trade. The Cubs would make a lot of sense, but not right now. Any trade for Soto before the deadline would likely involved a contender, and the Cubs are not that. It’s understandable why the Chicago front office would be more focused on selling some of the assets they already have, rather than adding a player of Soto’s caliber.

