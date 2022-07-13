ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Holy War over Hunter Biden’s laptop

By ALEX THOMPSON, MAX TANI
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Every month, there are dozens of stories about HUNTER BIDEN attributed to a hard...

www.politico.com

Guess Me
2d ago

If he had been Trumps son,,, he would have been in prison over a year ago,,, but no Democrat communist are above this Nations laws…….

retired 17
2d ago

Let’s be really honest with ourselves, it become blatantly obvious the Biden’s aren’t the most honest people around, and that Joe is fully aware of what Hunter has and is doing, and that the Biden’s are raking in money under the table. That said, we will never see anything happen, and Joe’s ‘team’ will cut a deal with the DoJ, and this thing will,be sealed away, tighter than wallets in a Temple during Pass Over.

Dane Daniels
2d ago

All the dueling and suppressing of Hunter Laptop stories will be resolved after the midterms and the GOP takes charge.

FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
Newsweek

The Surprising Newsom, Pelosi and Harris Ties With the Getty Oil Dynasty

There are few true American dynasties. The Rockefellers, Mellons, Astors and DuPonts come to mind. The Gettys, too, are on that list. Founded by oil baron J. Paul Getty who moved under the radar until his "outing" as the richest American by Fortune magazine in 1957, the subsequent four generations of his family have been in the spotlight navigating fields from environmentalism to fashion to business, music, digital archives, arts, LGBTQ rights and politics. With five wives, the patriarch of the dynasty, J. Paul Getty, fathered four sons who lived to adulthood, and the family tree has flowered to some 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
