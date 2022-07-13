Hillsboro homicide victim identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time, the victim of a disturbing hit-and-run on Southwest Barnes Road is recounting the moments she saw a car barrel straight toward her. Diana Petty spoke exclusively to FOX 12 from her hospital bed at Legacy Emmanuel Hospital Medical Center. Last Thursday, she was at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center for her husband’s shoulder surgery. She left the hospital to get her car and some of her husband’s things at the Providence Guest House across the street. As she was crossing Southwest Barnes Road that’s when she saw a car, allegedly being driven by 34-year-old Tyler Fetterhoff, heading in her direction.

