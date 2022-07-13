Hillsboro homicide victim identified

Another former officer, Steven Teets, will stand trial next week. Both were dismissed over an Oct. 31, 2020, incident. The trial began Wednesday, July 13, for a former Forest Grove police officer who was fired for giving an allegedly intoxicated colleague a ride home, rather than arresting him, after a reported altercation in October 2020. Bradley Schuetz appeared in Washington County Circuit Court in Hillsboro Wednesday. He is accused of first-degree official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor crime punishable by punishable by up to 364 days in jail, a fine of up to $6,250 or both. A D V E...
Comments / 0