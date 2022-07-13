ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A decade has passed since the murder of two Evansdale girls

By Roger Riley
 3 days ago

EVANSDALE, Iowa — It’s a quiet day at Angels Park on the 10-year-anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of two cousins.

Lyric Cook-Morrisey, 10, and Elizabeth Collins, 8, were last seen riding their bikes near Meyers Lake in the afternoon in July 2012. Later, the girls’ bikes were found along a nature trail on the south side of the lake. A massive search was launched, but the girls were not located until December 5, 2012 when their bodies were found in a wildlife area in Bremer County.

Today the town’s Mayor, DeAnne Kobliska, remembers that awful day.

“There were several people that turned out. I would say probably in the hundreds,” said Kobliska.  “They did the search and rescue and there were so many people that turned out in the community. Not only the residents of the city, including our volunteer fire department and our Police Department Reserves.”

The Mayor said the local Kwik Star even delivered pallets of water.

“All the convenience stores and even other businesses,” said the Mayor.  “What do you need anything, they were going to help us, it was just an outpouring you know in search of the girls.”

But through this tragedy, there was a silver lining. The community developed Angels Park in memorial to the two cousins on an island in the middle of Meyers Lake. The community also raised funds for landscaping and building a footbridge out to the island.

“They have a committee it’s called the Angels Island committee,” said Kobliska. “Almost 100% donations from the community, donations from the people, we still have a handful of people that keep up the park, every year.”

Their case remains unsolved, but the investigation into their deaths is on-going. The investigative team asks anyone with information about what happened to the girls to report it to their email ourmissingiowagirls@dps.state.ia.us.

