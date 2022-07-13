ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona is most guilty of COVID-19 'panic buying,' study says

By FOX 10 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Researchers are revealing the top states guilty of COVID-19 "panic buying," and Arizona sits at the top of the list. "Back in 2020, the humble, yet indispensable household consumable, toilet paper, became somewhat of an icon of mass panic...

KTAR.com

10 Arizona counties, including Maricopa, have high COVID-19 community levels

PHOENIX — Ten of Arizona’s 15 counties now have high COVID-19 community levels, the state’s health department said Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest update lists the following counties as having high COVID-19 community levels: Maricopa, Apache, Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma.
MARICOPA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona’s housing deficit has increased 1,377% since 2012

Up for Growth, a cross-sector member network committed to solving the nation’s housing shortage and affordability crisis through data-driven research and evidence-based policy, today released a groundbreaking report that finds housing underproduction in Arizona has reached 122,683 homes, an increase of 1,377 percent since 2012, ranking the state eighth in the United States in terms of the severity of its housing deficit.
ARIZONA STATE
phoenixmag.com

Which Arizona Residents Made National News Headlines This Month?

Locals in the national news cycle. The former 3TV journo is credited for pulling back the curtain on the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the early aughts. Watkiss is once again on the world stage in the new Netflix docuseries Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, about the secretive polygamist sect.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man bitten by shark on Long Island

PHOENIX - An Arizona man is recovering after being bitten by a shark in New York. Police say the 49-year-old was in waist-deep water off Long Island Wednesday night. The shark came up behind him and bit him on the wrist and buttocks, officials said. He was reportedly able to...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

As drought worsens, will Arizonans see higher water bills?

The KJZZ series "Every Last Drop" tackles big questions about Arizona's water future — including what Arizonans can do to make a difference. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Colorado River is facing a catastrophic drought. But will a shrinking water supply mean higher utility bills...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Best and Worst Candidates on Cannabis, According to Arizona NORML

The August primaries are fast approaching. It's the beginning of an election season that will have wide-ranging impacts on Arizona politics, as newly redrawn districts shake up Senate races, and seats for governor and attorney general are left vacant. If you want to know where the candidates up and down...
ARIZONA STATE
Nicole Underwood

Let it pour: Why monsoon weather matters in Arizona

(Pinal County, AZ) - It’s summer in Arizona - typically a great time to enjoy a picnic and pour a glass of cold beer. A different type of pour is on the horizon, served from the sky. Arizona’s monsoon season is upon us, which typically starts in early June through September, with the heaviest of rains from mid-July to mid-August. From torrential downpours to dry, billowing winds, this thunderstorm season is a beacon of weather-filled drama to behold in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Higher Learning: Scottsdale's College of Cannabis

Budding entrepreneurs can start taking online cannabis business classes at Scottsdale Community College (SCC) for credit and certification starting this fall. Last year, Arizona banked $1.9 billion from the marijuana industry. That puts the state in the top 10 of overall national revenue from sales. But there’s more money to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
prescottenews.com

New National Poll: Arizonans Blame Biden for Rising Prices and Worry Biden-Backed Antitrust Proposals Will Worsen Inflation

A new poll conducted by Echelon Insights and released by NetChoice, a trade association committed to making the internet safe for free enterprise and free expression, found that Arizona voters blame President Biden for soaring inflation and are worried that antitrust proposals like Sen. Klobuchar’s S. 2992, which is backed by President Biden, will continue to raise prices even further.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

As BA.5 sweeps across Arizona, COVID-19 is making a comeback

Arizona’s rate of COVID-19 infection has been steadily climbing back up as the variant sweeping Arizona and the nation is able to sneak past immune defenses and is highly transmissible. Last winter, Arizona was hit with a massive surge in cases as the omicron COVID-19 variant swept the nation....
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Human remains found on Arizona Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Human remains found near Three Points on Friday afternoon. According to Pima County Sheriff Department, the remains were found near the area of Arizona Highway 286 Milepost 34. Search and Rescue Deputies responded to recover the remains. Deputies said nothing suspicious was noted. ——-
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
US News and World Report

16 Amazing Arizona Waterfalls Worth the Hike

Although much of Arizona comprises arid landscapes, this Southwest state is also home to phenomenal waterfalls. Getting to some of these cascades can involve lengthy desert hikes in remote areas, while others aren't too far from urban centers. A few of the most impressive pristine falls are found in the Grand Canyon, one of the best places to visit in Arizona; you should plan to camp at the bottom of the canyon overnight to see them.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

Mountain Lion Spotted Beating Arizona Heat By Drinking At Home's Pool

Another mountain lion has been spotted in Arizona. This time, the big cat was seen beating the sweltering Arizona heat by taking a sip out of a home's backyard pool in Marana, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department of Tucson. In a tweet, the organization warned Arizona residents of wildlife animals seeking water in residential areas when temperatures rise.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU (07/17)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona

The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Arizona prepares for launch of "988" for mental health emergencies

Data: National Academy for State Health Policy; Map: Nicki Camberg/AxiosA new 911-style helpline for people facing mental health crises will launch across the United States on Saturday.What's happening: 988, which will forward callers to one of 200 call centers across the country, will become the three-digit number to call instead of the preexisting 800 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) established the 1-800-273-8255 lifeline in 2005.People will still be able to reach it through that number. ​​Why it's important: Though the NSPL has been around for nearly...
ARIZONA STATE

