Grosse Tete, LA

​Suspect arrested for homicide in Grosse Tete

By Lester Duhé
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in connection to a homicide in...

WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Hammond on July 8. TPSO said Breanna McFarland was last seen on Womack Drive wearing a black top, black blue jean shorts, and a blue jean jacket. McFarland is 5-foot-4, and weighs about 110 pounds.
HAMMOND, LA
MyArkLaMiss

3 arrested, 2 wanted for drive-by shooting: Hammond PD

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On July 12, the Hammond Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened more than three months ago. According to the police, 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, 21-year-old Dejon Warner, and 21-year-old Jamichael Edwards were arrested and charged with the shooting that happened at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street on April 4.
HAMMOND, LA
WGNO

Baton Rouge Police respond to shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities responded to a reported shooting off Plank Road Thursday (July 14) evening. According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 7:41 p.m. when police were called to the 3600 block of Sycamore Street and found at least one person wounded.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in shooting on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Airline Highway Friday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Airline Highway. When deputies arrived, they found a male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. Officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

WBRSO: Information wanted in 1986 unsolved murder case

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — After nearly 36 years, authorities continue asking for information in connection to the 1986 murder of a West Baton Rouge man. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Georgetown’s body was found by detectives inside a burned vehicle on Rosedale Road on July 26, 1986. Authorities said, per an autopsy report, Georgetown was shot but died as a result of the fire.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest man in deadly Prairieville shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly killing another person in Prairieville, according to Sheriff Bobby Webre. Jerome Lilly, 37, is charged with second-degree murder. According to APSO, on Wednesday, July 13, around 10:30 pm, deputies responded to a...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made after gunfire reported at Denham Springs bar Friday morning

LIVINGSTON PARISH - One person is in custody after deputies say he fired gunshots in the parking lot of a bar in Denham Springs Friday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said several suspects got into a fight inside the bar before continuing it in the parking lot. Deputies responded to shots fired around 1 a.m. in the 7700 block of Magnolia Beach Road.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 7-14

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 7-14: Christina Hobb, 25, 9955 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge was charged w/ Criminal Mischief;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Jeffery Tuminello, 40, 14496 Airline Hwy, Gonzales was charged w/...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

LPSO deputy involved in deadly crash claiming the life of a 33-year-old

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Troopers responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Friday, July 15 around 1 a.m. that claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman. According to LSP, they responded to a crash on LA 16 southbound, south of LA 64 in Livingston Parish. Louisiana State Police stated that during their investigation it was revealed that a fully marked Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) deputy was responding to a call and the deputy was traveling in the left lane heading southbound on LA 16 when the deputy struck the rear end of a 2004 Saturn Ion.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs man arrested after bar shooting

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Denham Springs man Friday morning. LPSO deputies responded to a business in the 7500 block of Magnolia Beach Road around 1 a.m. and learned an incident occurred with several suspects. The incident spread to the parking lot where shots were fired. The sheriff’s office said no injuries were reported.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Group arrested for breaking into abandoned school overnight, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - Five people were arrested late Wednesday night for breaking into an abandoned elementary school and stealing overhead projectors. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Jefferson Terrace Elementary on Cal Road. Cole Patterson, 19; David Barrios, 19; Cooper Scott, 19; and two other individuals were arrested after the break-in.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Opelousas Man Arrested in Shooting Near Lafayette Nightclub

A suspect in a January 2022 shooting near El Sido's Nightclub in Lafayette has been arrested once again after Louisiana State troopers say DNA evidence links him to the crime. KPEL News reported on a fight that broke out January 23rd in a nearby parking lot during which 19-year-old Leandre Guillory of Opelousas allegedly shot a gun. Fortunately, he didn't hit anyone. But a responding Lafayette Police officer didn't miss after Guillory allegedly pointed the gun at the officer.
OPELOUSAS, LA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Louisiana corrections officer allegedly tried to smuggle in meth through potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana corrections officer allegedly tried to smuggle in meth through bags of potato chips. According to WBRZ, the Louisana Department of Public Safety and Corrections reported that Alisa Plessy, 53, a correctional officer at the Louisana State Penitentiary, had been searched heading into work on Friday and was allegedly caught hiding about 16.89 ounces of methamphetamine in bags of chips.
LOUISIANA STATE
