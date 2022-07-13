Greenfield man sentenced for child pornography

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield man was sentenced Tuesday in a federal court in Springfield for receiving child pornography.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Charles Fox, 47, of Greenfield used Facebook messenger to communicate with a minor in the Phillippines to receive pornographic images of the child.

“Mr. Fox exploited a helpless child on the other side of the world, robbing them of their innocence,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “He engaged in this repugnant behavior while he was a registered sex offender. Protecting children from predators like Mr. Fox and securing Justice and accountability for vulnerable victims is one of my top priorities. Those who seek to sexualize and exploit children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Fox preyed upon a child, using common social media channels to seek out a vulnerable victim and exploit them,” said Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge for the Homeland Security Investigations New England Field Office. “Child exploitation is among the most heinous crimes we investigate and HSI is totally committed to working with our partners to find predators like Fox and work for justice for their victims.”

Fox is a registered sex offender for a 2010 conviction of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

