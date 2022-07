For the first time in two years, Connecticut again has more than 10,000 people incarcerated in its jails and prisons, state numbers show. The state’s incarcerated population reached 30-year lows during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend state officials celebrated as a sign of progress in creating a more fair legal system. But the numbers have since begun to increase again, inching closer to their pre-pandemic levels.

