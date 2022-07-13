ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Cash Bond Set for Oshkosh Boat Owner Allegedly Involved in Hit-and-Run

By Casey Nelson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The owner of a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh was arrested and made his initial court appearance Wednesday. The crash occurred between the Wisconsin Street Bridge and the Oregon Street Bridge Saturday night. One of the...

Oshkosh Boat Owner Released from Jail

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An owner of a boat suspected in a hit-and-run crash has been released from jail on bond. Winnebago County jail records on Thursday showed Jason Lindemann as having been released. A $10,000 cash bond was set for Lindemann on Wednesday. Lindemann was arrested Tuesday in...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police respond to weapon threat near Paperfest grounds after road rage incident

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police officers made a high-risk traffic stop near the Paperfest grounds Friday night after a report of a person with a gun. Police say a person reported a road rage incident from Highway 441 and County KK leading into the village of Kimberly and eventually ending near Sunset Park and the Paperfest grounds. Police were told one of the people involved threatened people in the other vehicle with a firearm, although no weapon was shown.
KIMBERLY, WI
Boat Owner Arrested After Hit-and-Run in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The owner of a boat involved in a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh has been arrested. Winnebago County sheriff’s officials say they arrested Jason Lindemann, 52, on Tuesday. They are recommending he be charged with 12 counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and 11 misdemeanor counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident.
OSHKOSH, WI

