Whitmer: Michigan won’t extradite in abortion cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 30-year-old man will go down in history after playing the Michigan Lottery’s new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game, winning $6 million. The prize is the largest ever offered on an instant game in the state. “It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting...
SHELBY TWP. Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a single-engine plane crash that left at least two people dead. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m. Friday night near 102nd Ave. in Shelby Township in Oceana County. There appear to be no survivors, the MSP said on social media, however the wreckage […]
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found drugs and stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop in Bath Township. On Thursday, troopers from the MSP Lansing Post said they stopped a 35-year-old from Lansing and a 53-year-old from Laingsburg. After further...
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Late Thursday night, a Boston Township resident received an alert from his security camera that informed him that a vehicle was parked behind his home. The homeowner was at work and contacted Ionia County Central Dispatch. An Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and...
Comments / 0