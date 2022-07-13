ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer: Michigan won’t extradite in abortion cases

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive...

Michigan man wins $6M, largest ever instant games prize

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 30-year-old man will go down in history after playing the Michigan Lottery’s new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game, winning $6 million. The prize is the largest ever offered on an instant game in the state. “It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
Michigan Government
Michigan State Police investigating west MI plane crash

SHELBY TWP. Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a single-engine plane crash that left at least two people dead. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m. Friday night near 102nd Ave. in Shelby Township in Oceana County. There appear to be no survivors, the MSP said on social media, however the wreckage […]
MICHIGAN STATE
5 catalytic converters & drugs found during stop in Bath Twp.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found drugs and stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop in Bath Township. On Thursday, troopers from the MSP Lansing Post said they stopped a 35-year-old from Lansing and a 53-year-old from Laingsburg. After further...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
Gretchen Whitmer
Hastings man arrested after crashing stolen car into swamp

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Late Thursday night, a Boston Township resident received an alert from his security camera that informed him that a vehicle was parked behind his home. The homeowner was at work and contacted Ionia County Central Dispatch. An Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and...
IONIA COUNTY, MI

