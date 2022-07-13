Whitmer: Michigan won’t extradite in abortion cases

SHELBY TWP. Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a single-engine plane crash that left at least two people dead. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m. Friday night near 102nd Ave. in Shelby Township in Oceana County. There appear to be no survivors, the MSP said on social media, however the wreckage […]

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO