LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested early Friday in Lakewood Ranch in connection with a string of car thefts, authorities said. Shortly before 3 a.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a homeowner in the Harmony neighborhood of Lakewood Ranch who saw a group of five or six males in hoodies attempting to burglarize vehicles.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO