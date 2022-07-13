San Francisco supervisor wants to help local Starbucks employees unionize

Located in Santa Clara County, California, and between San Francisco and the hills, Silicon Valley was once filled with plum, apricot, and cherry trees and was known to local residents as ‘The Valley of the Hearts’ Delight’. Today, the digital revolution has taken over and transformed this once fruit-filled land into the home of some of the biggest technology companies in the world. Wondering what to see in Silicon Valley? We’ve put together a list of some must-see sights in Silicon Valley that form its legacy as the nation’s high-tech business hub.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO