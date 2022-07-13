San Francisco supervisor wants to help local Starbucks employees unionize
KTVU FOX 2
3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco supervisor wants to help Starbucks employees unionize. District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston introduced legislation on Tuesday that would call on Starbucks to allow workers to decide if they want to unionize without...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Over the past two years, there has been an increase of remote work or “working from home,” and the COVID-19 pandemic has played a significant role in that. Even with a vaccine available and severe risks of the virus decreasing, many companies have decided to remain working remotely.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed told CNBC that there hasn't been an "exodus" from the city, but definitely a big change. "Most employees want some level of work from home," Breed said, in an interview airing Friday on "The News with Shepard Smith." San Francisco took a $400 million hit...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Some of the nation's housing markets that are cooling off fast are in California — Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and Stockton. That said, there are new challenges confronting both buyers and sellers in just the last four months. Just since last March, 30-year fixed market...
Cities where houses sell fastest near San Francisco. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
Newly appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins fired 16 people in the DA’s office on Friday, continuing her large shifts away from the previous administration of ousted DA Chesa Boudin. Following the recall of Boudin, Mayor London Breed formally announced her selection of Jenkins just last week. Following...
After 19 years on the streets, unhoused San Jose resident Kellie Goodman is finally moving into a home. But she’s worried about her friends who aren’t so lucky—some of whom will soon be cleared from their camps. More than 100 homeless residents in Columbus Park in downtown...
United Airlines plans to indefinitely suspend service out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport beginning Nov. 1, citing ongoing pilot shortages, Airport Manager Jon Stout said late Friday. The airline, which services the San Francisco and Denver markets from Santa Rosa, never resumed its Denver flights after first suspending all...
Yelp recently released its Top 100 Places to Eat in the Bay Area, and some of the results are surprising. For one, the number one restaurant on the list is not in San Francisco or Oakland, but in the Sonoma County city of Rohnert Park. The grand winner is Vinoma,...
San Francisco, CA – Don’t call it a massacre, call it a reform prosecution genocide. A week after being appointed and pledging to not fire employees until she met with them and discussed their roles, newly-appointed DA Brooke Jenkins scheduled 15-minute phone meetings with 16 Boudin hires and, one by one, fired them all.
On Friday, recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced new members of her management team. District Attorney Jenkins issued the following statement on the appointments:. "I promised the public that I would restore accountability and consequences to the criminal justice system while advancing smart reforms responsibly. My new...
(TNS) — Layoffs linked to the tech sector have unleashed job cuts affecting several hundred Bay Area workers, according to official notices filed with the state's labor agency. Tesla, AppLovin and a custodial service for the owner of the Facebook app disclosed plans for a combined total of 659...
SAN MATEO (KRON) – Tesla is reportedly undergoing its biggest round of layoffs since 2017. Why? Because Elon Musk said he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy. His “bad feeling” translates to awful feelings for 229 Tesla employees out of the company’s San Mateo office as Tesla will permanently shut that office down. […]
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are the top headlines for July 14. State senator says SF is at risk of 'uncontrolled monkeypox spread'. California state Sen. Scott Wiener said Thursday that San Francisco is at risk of entering a public health crisis due to the uncontrolled spread of the monkeypox virus, The Hill reports.
There was much talk in the restaurant industry throughout the pandemic about how the restaurant business was broken, how kitchen staff in particular have historically been mistreated and underpaid, and how things would need to change if restaurants wanted to staff up again. We know from various anecdotes and statistics...
Located in Santa Clara County, California, and between San Francisco and the hills, Silicon Valley was once filled with plum, apricot, and cherry trees and was known to local residents as ‘The Valley of the Hearts’ Delight’. Today, the digital revolution has taken over and transformed this once fruit-filled land into the home of some of the biggest technology companies in the world. Wondering what to see in Silicon Valley? We’ve put together a list of some must-see sights in Silicon Valley that form its legacy as the nation’s high-tech business hub.
NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned that a recent acceleration in tilting of the Millennium Tower has prompted engineers in charge of the so-called "fix” to employ an unconventional strategy to prop up the building so as to stop it from leaning further while the rest of the work gets done.
Lynna Martinez (left) and her daughter Lilah Arrazcaeta opened Cuban Kitchen in San Mateo in 2015. (Photo courtesy Cuban Kitchen) This August will mark the seventh anniversary of San Mateo’s Cuban Kitchen, but as the restaurant reaches the milestone it is searching for a way to stay in operation. Due to pandemic-related challenges, the restaurant needs an additional $1,000 a day in revenue to remain open past September, owner Lynna Martinez wrote in Cuban Kitchen’s newsletter on Wednesday. After losing one of their cooks in May, Cuban Kitchen has faced difficulties in hiring a replacement — despite posting the job at $40 an hour — forcing the restaurant to limit its hours of operation and some delivery services.
It’s the first principle of writing that I have abided by ever since I was told it in the third grade. I have divulged excruciating details of my life to communicate my messages in painful clarity. This continues on in Berkeley as well. Every week, I extend my brown...
