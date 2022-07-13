Cop injured after perp tried to gouge his eyes in Times Square: police sources

A police officer was attacked Wednesday afternoon in Times Square when a man tried to gouge his eyes, police and law enforcement sources said.

The cop was stationed in front of a child COVID vaccine site at the Knickerbocker Hotel at Broadway and West 42nd Street when the attack occurred, sources said.

The man allegedly attacked when the officer told him to stop blocking the building’s door.

The assailant allegedly wrestled the officer to the ground and poked him in the eyes, police said.

The man was allegedly blocking the building’s door and was asked by the officer to move. Daniel William McKnight for NY Post

The suspect was arrested, police said.

A Hilton Garden Inn security guard told The Post she saw the officer and suspect “gripping” each other during the altercation. The guard, who did not want to give her name, said the accused perp’s forehead was bleeding.

“I saw him and the guy on the floor. I saw blood over here,” she said, pointing above her eye.

“They are gripping each other or something, that’s what I saw.”

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital, and is in stable condition, police said.