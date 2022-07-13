ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cop injured after perp tried to gouge his eyes in Times Square: police sources

By Tina Moore, David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kO36_0gejDI3P00

A police officer was attacked Wednesday afternoon in Times Square when a man tried to gouge his eyes, police and law enforcement sources said.

The cop was stationed in front of a child COVID vaccine site at the Knickerbocker Hotel at Broadway and West 42nd Street when the attack occurred, sources said.

The man allegedly attacked when the officer told him to stop blocking the building’s door.

The assailant allegedly wrestled the officer to the ground and poked him in the eyes, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noE8m_0gejDI3P00
The man was allegedly blocking the building’s door and was asked by the officer to move.
Daniel William McKnight for NY Post

The suspect was arrested, police said.

A Hilton Garden Inn security guard told The Post she saw the officer and suspect “gripping” each other during the altercation. The guard, who did not want to give her name, said the accused perp’s forehead was bleeding.

“I saw him and the guy on the floor. I saw blood over here,” she said, pointing above her eye.

“They are gripping each other or something, that’s what I saw.”

The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital, and is in stable condition, police said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer

An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

One dead, two wounded in Livermore bowling alley shooting

LIVERMORE (CBS SF)  -- An altercation in a Livermore bowling alley bar ended in gunfire that left one person dead, two others hospitalized in stable condition and the gunman at large.Livermore police spokesman Sgt. Steve Goard said the incident began around 6 p.m. in the bar area of the busy Granada Bowl, located at 1620 Railroad Ave."It started out as a fight between four individuals," Goard told reporters at a Saturday night news conference. "It ultimately led to one person shooting and fleeing the scene. Our officers arrived on scene and were able to determine that three adults were injured...
LIVERMORE, CA
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
Business Insider

FedEx box containing the remains of a 32-year-old Georgia man has been missing for 3 years — after medical examiner allegedly shipped his body against federal protocol

The body of a deceased Georgia man has been missing for three years, after it was shipped via FedEx. The shipment violated federal guidelines for sending human remains, according to the Atlantia Journal-Constitution. The body was sent for further examination due to its advanced decay less than two weeks after...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Times Square#Violent Crime#Ny Post#Hilton Garden Inn#The Post#Bellevue Hospital
CBS LA

Family, friends react to arrests made in robberies and deadly shootings at SoCal 7-Elevens

While the two suspects arrested in the string of robberies and deadly shootings at Southland 7-Elevens are behind bars, many people said it still doesn't take away from the pain and terror the men caused. RELATED: 2 arrests made in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootingsA new sign at a memorial outside a 7-Eleven store in Brea read "They Got Them!! Matt RIP" for 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, who was shot and killed while working his overnight shift at the store. Friends and family of Hirsch came to pay their respects one final time before his memorial outside the Brea store is taken down....
BREA, CA
Nashville News Hub

Woman lost her job after she followed a Black man and his two juvenile children to their home and racially profiled them because she didn’t believe the man was living in the gated townhouse complex

White woman followed a Black man and his two juvenile children because she didn’t believe the man was living in the gated townhouse complex. The woman reportedly approached the man and his two children and asked what they were doing in the neighborhood, despite not living there herself. The man recorded the interaction and posted it on his social media account with the following caption: “Just walking home from the park with my two kids (13 & 5) and this lady followed me to my house and #raciallyprofiled me and #harrassed me. Outside of my own house! #thisisamerica.”. The man claims she racially profiled him and his children and harassed him. The woman reportedly lost her job after the video was shared on social media.
SOCIETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy