ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

2 New Yorkers dead, 1 seriously injured in 3-car collision on NJ parkway

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMOt6_0gejDCl300
Photo credit Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEANECK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A three-car collision on a New Jersey parkway left two New Yorkers dead and another seriously injured, state police said.

The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on the Garden State Parkway near milepost 120 in Teaneck, officials said.

Three cars were traveling next to each other in the northbound local lanes—a Subaru Impreza, an Infinity G35 and a Ram C3500 pickup truck which was pulling a utility trailer, authorities said.

“The Ram struck the rear of the Subaru, and both vehicles entered into the path of travel of the Infiniti,” Trooper Brandi Slota told NJ Advance. “The Infiniti struck the Ram, and all three vehicles struck the left guardrail/concrete traffic barrier.”

The Subaru’s two rear passengers, 57-year-old Bronx resident Cesarina Medreano and 54-year-old New York City resident Ingris Tejada, were killed in the crash. A front passenger also in the Subaru suffered serious injuries, police said.

State police are still investigating the incident.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

Investigation underway after death of NJ Longshoreman

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A 59-year-old New Jersey Longshoreman died Wednesday after the carrier he was operating toppled over, the Port Authority announced. The Elizabeth man, Uriel Matamoros, worked at the Port Newark Container Terminal where the accident occurred. While Matamoros was operating a Noell Straddle Carrier,...
ELIZABETH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Teaneck, NJ
Accidents
City
Teaneck, NJ
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
Teaneck, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Fiery Tractor Trailer Crash Closes Route 78 In Newark

A fiery tractor trailer crash with one fatality closed Route 78 in Newark early Saturday, July 16, developing reports say. The truck apparently jumped the median on the westbound highway near Exit 56 around 6:15 a.m., trapping the driver, who was killed, RLS Media reports. Smoke billowed above the scene...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden State Parkway#Vehicles#Subaru Impreza#Traffic Accident#New Yorkers#Infiniti#Nj Advance
1010WINS

Man, 31, found shot to death on Bronx street

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 31-year-old man was shot to death in the South Bronx late Friday, and police are searching for the person responsible. Just before midnight, officers arrived at East 162nd Street and Teller Avenue in Melrose for reports of shots fired. Cops said they found...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Bergen County Driver Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Killed NY Nail Tech

A New Jersey driver has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 48-year-old nail technician from Vietnam on the New York State Thruway in May, authorities said. Ardit Lleshi, age 25, of Garfield, was taken arrested on June 30 in connection to the death of Michael Tran, according to New York State Police. Lleshi was extradited to New York on Wednesday, July 13.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ: SILVER ALERT HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN?

State Police Seeking the Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police and Englewood Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Ruben Wilson, 68, of Englewood, N.J. Ruben was last seen on May 27, 2020, at approximately 9:48 a.m., in the area of...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy