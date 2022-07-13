2 New Yorkers dead, 1 seriously injured in 3-car collision on NJ parkway

Photo credit Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEANECK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A three-car collision on a New Jersey parkway left two New Yorkers dead and another seriously injured, state police said.

The crash happened just after midnight Wednesday on the Garden State Parkway near milepost 120 in Teaneck, officials said.

Three cars were traveling next to each other in the northbound local lanes—a Subaru Impreza, an Infinity G35 and a Ram C3500 pickup truck which was pulling a utility trailer, authorities said.

“The Ram struck the rear of the Subaru, and both vehicles entered into the path of travel of the Infiniti,” Trooper Brandi Slota told NJ Advance. “The Infiniti struck the Ram, and all three vehicles struck the left guardrail/concrete traffic barrier.”

The Subaru’s two rear passengers, 57-year-old Bronx resident Cesarina Medreano and 54-year-old New York City resident Ingris Tejada, were killed in the crash. A front passenger also in the Subaru suffered serious injuries, police said.

State police are still investigating the incident.