Harford County, MD

Harford County schools will remain closed Thursday for storm cleanup

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- All Harford County schools will remain closed for summer programming Thursday as crews continue to clean up downed trees and thousands remain without power.

Summer school, summer programs and meal distribution are all impacted.

"We want to thank those HCPS staff who worked today to begin the recovery process following storms across the county last night," the school system said. "HCPS staff will continue to monitor road closures and damage experienced throughout the school system. This closure allows additional time for staff to ensure the safety of students and staff when schools and offices reopen."

More than 70 roads in the county were closed by the havoc Tuesday evening, but nearly half of them have now reopened. Drivers had to maneuver through intersections with no traffic signal for guidance.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman told WJZ about 14,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon.

Related
Daily Voice

More Schools In Baltimore Closed Following Storm Damage

The severe damage caused by storms that tore through Maryland earlier this week continue to close schools throughout Baltimore County, officials say. The storms ripped through the Baltimore area on Tuesday, July 12, and caused severe damage including downed trees and extended power outages. Daily Voice previously reported on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore County Schools Close After Widespread Storm Damage

Damage caused by the severe storms that tore through Maryland earlier this week has shut down several Baltimore County schools, officials say. Seven schools are closed Thursday, July 14, after power outages, according to Baltimore County Public Schools. The schools that are closed include:. Carroll Manor Elementary School;. Hereford Elementary...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

7 Baltimore County schools closed due to power outages

BALTIMORE -- Seven Baltimore County schools will be closed Thursday after losing power in Tuesday's storms.In a tweet, Baltimore County Public Schools said the closures affect the following schools: Carroll Manor Elementary, Hereford Middle, Pot Spring Elementary, Riderwood Elementary, Summit Park Elementary, Sparks Elementary and Fifth District Elementary.Those campuses are without power and will remain closed as a result, the school district said. In addition, the district has closed the Cockeysville Bus Lot work site for the same reason.More than 15,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Thursday morning, according to BGE's outage map. Those outages make up nearly half of the utility's total outages.In nearby Harford County, all schools remain closed for summer programming as cleanup and power restoration efforts continue.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Scattered storms possible in Baltimore area on Saturday

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says there is a marginal risk of scattered storms developing in the Baltimore area on Saturday. Forecasters say isolated instances of flooding are also possible. Damaging winds will be the primary threat with any storms that pop up. Residents should stay tuned to local forecasts. The post Scattered storms possible in Baltimore area on Saturday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Cleanup efforts underway after storm tears through Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. -- Communities across Central Maryland are picking up the pieces after strong winds spawned by Tuesday night's storms uprooted trees, destroyed homes and left thousands without electricity. In Harford County, County Executive Barry Glassman said about 14,000 people remain without power as of Wednesday afternoon after felled trees knocked down power lines."We've worked with the library system," Glassman said Wednesday morning. "If you need to recharge your medical devices or personal digital devices, our libraries will be open till 7 p.m."More than 70 roads were closed in the county by the havoc Tuesday evening, but nearly half of...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Nearly 16K BGE customers remain without power after storm

BALTIMORE -- It's the third day since tens of thousands of people lost power in the Baltimore area, but Baltimore Gas and Electric said most will have their power back by Friday nightOver 150,000 BGE customers lost power after a powerful storm struck Central Maryland Tuesday night. As of 2 p.m. Friday, about 16,000 BGE customers are left without power, with nearly 1,300 outages. The company said Friday that since the storm, 147,751 customers' service has been restored. BGE said company crews, along with 1230 additional mutual assistance personnel, are working to restore power for the rest of its customers. The company said it expects to restore 90% of customers by Friday night. The remaining 10% of customers who will be without power require "extremely labor intensive and time consuming" work on the system to restore power, the company said. In many cases, work will be done to restore power for one customer, the company said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Part of northbound I-97 closed for emergency repair of sinkhole

BALTIMORE  -- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has closed lanes on northbound I-97 to repair a sinkhole, according to authorities.Transportation officials announced on Friday afternoon that motorists should expect major delays as workers repair "a void under the pavement." A drainage pipe under I-97 failed due to recent heavy rainfall, which is what created the void, transportation officials said.Motorists should expect major delays in the area of the repairs, transportation officials said. People traveling through the area are encouraged to take MD 100 as an alternative route.Drivers can get by on the right shoulder of the northbound 197 ramp to the inner loop and on the left shoulder on the northbound I-97 ramp to the outer loop of I-695, according to authorities. Motorists should try to exit off northbound I-97 at Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard and proceed to the I-695 ramps, transportation officials said.The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has re-timed traffic signals on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard to mitigate larger-than-normal traffic volumes, according to authorities.Additionally, the department has activated overhead message signs in advance of the work that is being performed on I-97, transportation officials said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Cleanup underway across central Maryland after storms cut power to thousands

(WBFF) — Families across central Maryland are assessing the damage the day after storms ripped through central Maryland. The storm appears to have hit Carroll, Baltimore, and Harford counties the hardest. The BGE Power Outage map shows more than 60,000 still without power. Early information indicates that most of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

'We feel abandoned': Some in Baltimore County told they will not have power for days after storms

MAYS CHAPEL, Md. -- Fast moving, powerful storms swept through Baltimore County sending power lines to the ground and leaving thousands without electricity.A tree blocked Mays Chapel Road just past the Baltimore Country Club and power was still out more than 24 hours later. Neighbors told WJZ that electricity would not be restored until Friday at 11 p.m. One resident who asked us not to identify her said she felt "abandoned" and noted many people in the community are on well water and "can't flush toilets. It's a public health hazard."Video WJZ obtained shows a power line that caught fire and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Amid teacher shortage, Baltimore County Public Schools looks to staff up with job fairs

GWYNN OAK, Md. --  Amid a teacher shortage here in Maryland and across the country, Baltimore County Public Schools held several job fairs Thursday to hoping to fill those vacancies before the next school year. Woodlawn High School principal Jamel Jernigan is hopeful they'll be fully staffed by the fall. "This year we did lose some people. And we lost some really strong people, transparently," she said. Jernigan is looking to fill 10 positions, including teachers, counselors and office staff. "I'm very optimistic. We've had some great candidates come through already," she said. "I've got some offers that...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

BGE still working to restore power, while those without it seek refuge

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. -- It's been two full days since tens of thousands of people lost power, and many will have to spend another evening in the summer heat. There are elderly residents who are finding it difficult to cope in the heat and families are scrambling to find a place to go so that they won't have to spend a third night without air conditioning. At its worst, BGE said more than 100,000 customers had no power. The company said the hope is that by Thursday evening, the number will drop to fewer than 18,000. "We will continue to work around...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Macroburst Confirmed in Caroline and Kent Co. Tuesday

Caroline Co., Md. and Kent Co., Del. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a macroburst caused extensive damage across parts of Caroline and Kent Counties in Maryland and Delaware, Tuesday evening. A survey team with the NWS found a continuous damage path spanning 18 miles and as...
KENT COUNTY, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore

UPDATE: No injuries have been reported and no vehicles were damaged. Original story below… ——— BALTIMORE, MD—A parking garage collapsed in downtown Baltimore on Friday morning. The collapse occurred at around 10 a.m. in the unit block of E. Pratt Street (21202). Crews are on their way to the scene to check for anyone who may be trapped.  Building inspectors … Continue reading "Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore" The post Parking garage collapses in downtown Baltimore appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Opinion: Four Rural Eastern Shore Counties are Losing Population. Why? By Tom Timberman

Prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 Pandemic, rural areas of the United States were seeing modest economic growth, while most populations stayed at 2010 levels. The national total of rural residents was some 46 million or about 14% of the US total., These statistics rather sharply contrast with the urban data, which showed considerably higher increases in both categories.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
