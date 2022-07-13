ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Zoo splash park opens this weekend

By Lydian Kennin
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The grand opening of the Memphis Zoo’s newest water park is on Saturday. The Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation Splash Park will open to the public on July 16. “In the summertime when it’s hot, you might be thinking, ‘Oh, it’s too hot to...

www.actionnews5.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Memphis Zoo welcomes new elephant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has a new elephant. Kosti arrived to the zoo July 13 and is in the process of meeting the herd. Gina, Babmi and Daisy have gotten the chance to interact with Kosti with a fence in between. Zoo officials say Kosti has lived...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Action News 5′s Top 5 Things to Do in the Mid-South this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sun will be shining bright in Memphis and the Mid-South this weekend. We’ve got some things you might want to check out to get out and enjoy your weekend with your friends and family. Nothing but good music and chilled vibes tonight at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WREG

Memphis chosen as first location for new Caption by Hyatt hotel brand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Downtown Memphis has a new hotel. Located at the corner of Beale and Front, Caption by Hyatt has opened its doors after hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday afternoon. The 136-room hotel is part of the One Beale Street Development Project and is integrated into the historic Ellis and Sons Ironworks and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things to Do in Memphis This Weekend — July 15-17

Friday, July 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Forgive me if I sound a little groggy today. I did not sleep well last night, had a terrible dream about the ghost in my house. Gunther. He lives in the large brass mirror in our hallway, but I believe last night he escaped the confines of the speckled glass that holds him, all to taunt my poor dog into growling at the dark corner of my bedroom and to invade my nightmares. And yes, someone like dreamdictionary.org might say that seeing a ghost in your dream means that a part of your life is being haunted by the past, but I know I’m being haunted in the present. Have you ever been haunted? It’s chaotic, even when your ghost is most likely a friendly one.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Movies in the Park coming to Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Movie nights are coming to Bartlett. The Bartlett Mayor and Board of Alderman approved a special permit for Movies in the Park. The events will be held on Friday evenings: July 22, August 19, September 23, and October 28 from dusk to 11 p.m. at W.J. Freeman Park.
BARTLETT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Zoo#Water Park#The Zoo#Monogram Foods#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Splash#The Memphis Zoo
tri-statedefender.com

Soulin’ on the River serving up Black joy

Since the onset of the global pandemic, Memphis artists have had to be more creative about getting their music to the masses. Some performed at home, live-streaming with their CashApp handles on display for donations. Others shifted gears completely and learned new non-musical skills to make ends meet. Thankfully, over...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Southaven amphitheater construction update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced on Facebook the construction progress of the new BankPlus amphitheater on Thursday. “Our facility will be enhanced from 3,900 seats to approximately 9,800; bathroom and concession capacity tripled; new west and south entrance gates; new commissary; new merchandise facility; new private boxes; and a new air-conditioned VIP lounge,” Musselwhite posted.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
desotocountynews.com

Beans and Leaves to add DeSoto Center location

Have you heard the story about the coffee bean and loaded tea who went to college? You will now. Beans & Leaves is opening a second location inside the 155,000 square-foot Northwest DeSoto Campus, conveniently located off of Church Road in Southaven where students obtain an associate degree offered by Northwest Mississippi Community College and bachelor’s degree offered by the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss).
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

St. Jude has plans to build 2 new highrise towers on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is working on plans to built two new high-rise towers on its campus, the Memphis Business Journal reports. One tower would be a 714,000-square-foot outpatient clinical care building and the other a 608,000-square-foot clinical office building. The towers would include...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Take the guesswork out of back-to-school shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students are gearing up to head back to the classroom in the next few weeks which mean back-to-school shopping is underway. Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share their ultimate school shopping guide to help make the process easier.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

What is that pink slime in the ice machine?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’ve probably seen the words “pink slime” on our Restaurant Report Card stories — but what exactly is it?. Biofilm, or pink slime as it’s commonly called, is a frequent sight on ice machines, soda fountains, toilet bowls and as buildup anywhere near water.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whataburger opens doors of Southaven location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning after a more than 30-year absence. The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways. Roibin Sanders was the first customer in line at midnight. “Me and my daddy use to […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
styleblueprint.com

The Best Cheap Eats in Memphis

If you enjoy eating out and trying new Memphis eateries, but you’re on a budget, then this article is for you. We’ve scoured the city for some of the cheapest eats in the area to share our favorites — organized by cuisine type — and we’ve even included a few daily specials to keep an eye out for!
MEMPHIS, TN
dopecausewesaid.com

Memphis Rap Legends 8 BALL AND MJG Drop Their Clip For "They Don't Love You"

Turn on the TV, and chances are, one of the cable channels is airing "Hustle + Flow." Song after song on the radio feature rappers and producers trying to channel that classic Dirty South attitude. Phonk, the wildly popular Eastern European rap subgenre, is nothing but a tribute to Tennessee sound. There's an argument that the hip-hop sound developed in Memphis in the 1990s has never been more popular or more influential than it is now. And right in the middle of the Memphis hip-hop story are 8 BALL AND MJG — two pillars of a local culture that's appreciated worldwide.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy