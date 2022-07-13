ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville city magistrate placed on administrative leave after menacing charge

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago
(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville city magistrate has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested in June.

Court documents show Daniel Cranor was charged with one count of menacing on June 16. The date for the incident is listed as May 23, 2022, according to the warrant for his arrest.

Documents also show Cranor bonded out for $300 on the same day, June 16.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Huntsville, Cranor has been placed on administrative leave. He is expected to be in court on July 26 at 9 a.m.

