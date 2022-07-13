ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

Glenwood alum Schraft nabs second USTFCCCA All-Academic award

By Derek Martin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ames) -- Glenwood alum Janette Schraft has been picked as a...

A's fall to Mudcats, fall to 26-11 on the season

(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped a 7-3 decision to the Chillicothe Mudcats in MINK League action on Friday. The A’s (26-11) gave up at least one run in the first four innings of the loss. Tab Tracy and Conagher Sands led the Clarinda offense with two hits each. Luke Saunders, Will Walsh and Tyler Large all added an RBI apiece.
CLARINDA, IA
Experienced Southeast Warren softball back at Fort Dodge

(Milo) -- The Southeast Warren softball team is back in a familiar place and ready to make more noise. One year removed from a third-place finish in Class 1A, Coach Cody Reynolds' team returns to the state tournament after a 23-4 season. "This is why the kids put in all...
FORT DODGE, IA
What Are the Highest Rated Private and Public Golf Courses In Iowa?

The Open Championship is underway today and golf has been on my mind since 1:30 this morning. As an avid golfer, it's an easy way to get excited about, what some would call, the most boring sport to watch. It's amazing how good these guys really are and if you've ever played golf, you know it can be the most frustrating sport in the world.
IOWA STATE
Marianne McComb, 92, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Marianne passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Clarinda...
CLARINDA, IA
Legendary Corning basketball coach Stielow passes away

(KMAland) -- Services are pending for former legendary Corning coach Percy Stielow. Stielow, who passed away recently at the age of 78, is an Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Famer. Stielow led the Red Raiders to the state boys basketball tournament in 1976, 1977 and 1978. Find...
CORNING, IA
Several roads to close for Omaha Triathlon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon this Sunday. According to the Douglas County Engineer, several county roads in the northeast of Omaha will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon. The triathlon will take place on roads near Glenn Cunningham Lake. Drivers in the...
OMAHA, NE
1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
IA groups, residents hold meeting in Red Oak opposing carbon pipelines

(Red Oak) -- Opponents to carbon pipelines in KMAland made their voices known Thursday evening hoping to establish a united front. The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, along with several residents of all political backgrounds, gathered at a public meeting at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak, discussing what they say are possible dangers and the next steps in combatting liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express pipeline -- including nearly 700 miles of pipe in Iowa -- would cut through a good portion of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont County. Additionally, after Navigator CO2 Ventures announced a partnership with POET Energy, the bio-processing company's Corning plant in Adams County is expected to join the "Heartland Greenway Systems" project. Jess Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, says the pipeline company's promises of a climate-change solution is a "green scheme" due to the carbon capture process utilizing an immense amount of energy.
RED OAK, IA
Iowa DNR says E-coli levels exceed standards at two area lakes

(Ames, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, this week, said swimming is not recommended at beaches at 10 separate Iowa State Parks due to high levels of E.Coli (fecal) bacteria. Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water. When E. Coli exceeds the permissible level in recreational water, it results in the closing of beaches, ponds, lakes, and swimming and fishing areas.
IOWA STATE
Lincoln middle school teacher killed in southeast Nebraska crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A middle school teacher was killed Sunday in a rollover crash near Sterling, which is southeast of Lincoln, authorities say. William Hall, 29, was killed in the one-vehicle crash. It was reported around 1:23 a.m. at the intersection of 609 Avenue and 732nd Road, according...
LINCOLN, NE

