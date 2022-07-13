ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

IWCC promotes Bierbaum to Director of Cross Country & Track and Field

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western has announced Marc Bierbaum’s promotion to Director...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

A's fall to Mudcats, fall to 26-11 on the season

(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped a 7-3 decision to the Chillicothe Mudcats in MINK League action on Friday. The A’s (26-11) gave up at least one run in the first four innings of the loss. Tab Tracy and Conagher Sands led the Clarinda offense with two hits each. Luke Saunders, Will Walsh and Tyler Large all added an RBI apiece.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Marianne McComb, 92, Clarinda, Iowa

Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Marianne passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Clarinda...
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Barnes to deliver discussion on Nebraska's lost stories

(Nebraska City) -- Author/photographer Jeff Barnes is stopping by Nebraska City later this month to share on some of the state's "hidden history." On July 21, Barnes will present "Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments" in a partnership with the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau. Over the course of the discussion, Barnes highlights various stories, landscapes, and other long-forgotten key pieces of Nebraska's founding. On the KMA "Morning Show," Barnes says piecing the presentation together has been an adventure he can't wait to share with others.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Fremont County Fair underway in Sidney

(Sidney) -- The 2022 Fremont County Fair is underway in Sidney. Activities began on Thursday vet checks for all the horses followed by the FFA and open class horse shows and static judging throughout the morning and afternoon. Thursday evening's festivities include a Free-Will Barbecue sponsored by Fremont County Soil...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Priest Park playground work delayed

(Shenandoah) -- Installation of new playground equipment at Priest Park will have to wait a few months longer. Earlier this week, Councilman Kim Swank announced at a Shenandoah City Council meeting that installation of the park's new all-inclusive playground equipment was set for July 25. However, Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson says officials with Crouch Recreation, the project's contractor, informed the city Wednesday that installation must wait until after Shenfest in late September.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

IA groups, residents hold meeting in Red Oak opposing carbon pipelines

(Red Oak) -- Opponents to carbon pipelines in KMAland made their voices known Thursday evening hoping to establish a united front. The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, along with several residents of all political backgrounds, gathered at a public meeting at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak, discussing what they say are possible dangers and the next steps in combatting liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express pipeline -- including nearly 700 miles of pipe in Iowa -- would cut through a good portion of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont County. Additionally, after Navigator CO2 Ventures announced a partnership with POET Energy, the bio-processing company's Corning plant in Adams County is expected to join the "Heartland Greenway Systems" project. Jess Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, says the pipeline company's promises of a climate-change solution is a "green scheme" due to the carbon capture process utilizing an immense amount of energy.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

TS Bank hosting REV event for another year

(Council Bluffs) -- Several local companies are coming together to help invest in small businesses. TS Bank along with Advance Southwest Iowa are hosting their small business pitch competition "REV" in early November. The contest enters its seventh year, and as of today has awarded over $100,000 to encourage local entrepreneurs to continue their dreams. Kelsey Stupfell, a spokesperson with TS Bank, says this year they're looking at giving away $13,000 to the winners.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Housing project returns to Nebraska City council agenda

(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are hoping plans for a major housing initiative clear another hurdle early next meeting. At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Nebraska City City Council holds the second reading of an ordinance setting the purchase of 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital for $460,000. Plans call for construction of up to 40 units at that location to help meet the community's housing needs. Funding from the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would cover the purchase costs. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the city's major employers are pushing for additional housing.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Bottled water-boil advisory issued for parts of Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are giving residents a heads-up on the need for bottled or boiled water next week. Officials say the city's water department is replacing a valve and fire hydrant Tuesday morning along Elm Street. Water services will be interrupted for customers from Cottage Avenue south to Country Club Lane. However, Country Club Lane, itself, is not affected by the disruption. Water services will be out until all repairs are complete.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Name released of individual killed in Pottawattamie County grain truck, train collision

(Walnut) -- Law enforcement have released the name of the individual killed in a grain truck and train collision near Walnut Wednesday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Ronald Huntoon of Council Bluffs was killed when his southbound semi truck was struck by an eastbound rail train around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street between Rosewood Road and Pinoak Road. The train then dragged the semi approximately 100-150 yards, according to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Office says the Iowa Interstate Railroad employees on the train were uninjured.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda woman booked on Page County warrant

(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda woman was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Tracey Lynn Ballinger was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Authorities say Ballinger was booked on a Page County warrant for contempt of court from a sentencing charge of driving with a barred license.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Hamburg man wanted in Fremont County

(Sidney) -- Fremont County law enforcement are seeking information on the location of a wanted person. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for information on the location of Jeremy Wayne Rhoades Jr of Hamburg. Authorities say Rhoades is wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred on June 29 in Hamburg, and for violating probation in Fremont County.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Mills County suspects booked on drug charges

(Glenwood) -- Two individuals face drug charges following their Wednesday morning arrests. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Darnell Travon Lee and 32-year-old Jerome Dupree Matthews both of Omaha, were arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m. near mile marker one on U.S. Highway 34. Authorities say both Lee and Matthews were charged with possession of a controlled substance.
MILLS COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

