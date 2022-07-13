ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Air Jordan 4 "Canyon Purple" Unveiled: Official Photos

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most beloved Jumpman shoes is the Air Jordan 4. This is a classic sneaker that is 33 years old and it continues to get better with age. You can't help but love all of the colorways that have come out over the years, and even in...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37

Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Release Date Delayed: Photos

Michael Jordan's sneaker history is filled with some truly incredible sneakers. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 4 which was released all the way back in 1989. If you know this shoe, then you know it has a ton of amazing colorways and it is oftentimes considered one of the best Jumpman models of all time. With that context in mind, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman continues to pump out new offerings.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Jordan#Canyon#Hnhh#Nike Image
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Gets A Tentative Release Date

New teasers for Jumpman's 2023 range have been popping up all over the place online. It seems like there are going to be some truly amazing Air Jordans next year, and the Air Jordan 4 should be getting some cool offerings. This is an iconic model that always gets new color schemes, and in 2023, fans should be anticipating a new drop simply called "Seafoam."
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

“Volt” Electrifies This Stealthy Nike Air Huarache

Having debuted in 1991, the Nike Air Huarache has seen a lot over the last 32 years. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s scuba gear-inspired silhouette emerged in a new “Black/Volt” colorway complete with modifications to the original blueprint. Neoprene tongue and collar construction joins reinforced nylon material visible at...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 Coming This Year: First Look

Atlanta sneaker boutique A Ma Maniére has been delivering a plethora of incredible Air Jordans as of late. Over the last couple of years, they have worked on the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, and yes, the Air Jordan 3. With that being said, it would only make sense that they would try their hand at coming through with an Air Jordan 4. It's yet another classic silhouette and it would work perfectly within their newfound series.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 "Hyper Royal" Officially Revealed: Photos

Jumpman has been delivering a plethora of new Air Jordan 12 colorways as of late. This is a sneaker that fans seem to love right now, and for good reason. It is one of the more underrated 90s silhouettes, and it has plenty of iconic colorways, including the "Flu Game" offering which came out all the way back in 1997. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to release more AJ 12s, and it looks as though September will prove to be a big month for the silhouette.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Coming This Year: First Look

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the game and it just so happens that he has one of the best ongoing lines with Jumpman right now. His Cactus Jack sneakers have proven to be massive hits as each release sells out within mere seconds. Travis seems to have a love for the Air Jordan 1 Low as this silhouette has received multiple Cactus Jack colorways. Now, it looks like another Travis x Air Jordan 1 Low is on the way, and this time, it's called "Black Phantom."
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Wear-Away” Comes Pre-Worn

Wear-away uppers are certainly nothing new — especially for Nike. But that doesn’t make its latest appearance on the Air Jordan 1 Mid any less exciting. As official images present the pair with a good degree of wear, it’s likely the upper will appear as such right out of the box. Sat atop a white base — whose surface lacks the wear-away treatment — the overlays at proffer a dark black that’s faded to an infrared 23. Elsewhere, the two instances of Jumpman branding match the latter color, while the tongue, laces, and Wings mimic its neutral counterpart. The final product, depending on how vigorously you wear the paint away, could look like a “Chicago” colorway.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Motivational Message About GAP

Kanye West has done some amazing things in the fashion world. When he first told the world that he wanted to become a designer, many people laughed at him and said it would not be possible. After his work with Nike and Adidas, it became obvious that Kanye had an incredible mind for fashion, and that there wasn't anything that would hold him back from achieving his goals.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy