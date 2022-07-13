Air Jordan 4 "Canyon Purple" Unveiled: Official Photos

Wear-away uppers are certainly nothing new — especially for Nike. But that doesn’t make its latest appearance on the Air Jordan 1 Mid any less exciting. As official images present the pair with a good degree of wear, it’s likely the upper will appear as such right out of the box. Sat atop a white base — whose surface lacks the wear-away treatment — the overlays at proffer a dark black that’s faded to an infrared 23. Elsewhere, the two instances of Jumpman branding match the latter color, while the tongue, laces, and Wings mimic its neutral counterpart. The final product, depending on how vigorously you wear the paint away, could look like a “Chicago” colorway.

APPAREL ・ 8 HOURS AGO