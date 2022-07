When the Yankees traded Albert Abreu to the Rangers, they had essentially waved a white flag and opted to keep around new talented arms like JP Sears and Ron Marinaccio to develop over Albert Abreu. With how Abreu pitched in Texas and eventually getting DFA’d, it seemed like the Yankees made the right choice. He’d pitch for the Royals, get DFA’d again, and then the Yankees picked him up. With the injuries in the Yankee bullpen, some relievers regressing, and the rotation slowing down, he’s become really important.

