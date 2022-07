Huntsville Havoc announce 2022-2023 schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Southern Professional Hockey League has announced the full 2022-2023 schedule for the Huntsville Havoc on Wednesday.

The Havoc’s season will start on Thursday, October 20 on the road against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Their first home game will be on Friday, October 28 against the Birmingham Bulls.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Date Away Team Home Team Time (Local Time Zone) October 20, 2022 Huntsville Pensacola 7:05 October 21, 2022 Huntsville Macon 7:30 October 28, 2022 Birmingham Huntsville 7:00 October 29, 2022 Huntsville Pensacola 7:05 November 3, 2022 Pensacola Huntsville 7:00 November 4, 2022 Huntsville Birmingham 7:00 November 11, 2022 Huntsville Evansville 7:00 November 18, 2022 Roanoke Huntsville 7:00 November 19, 2022 Peoria Huntsville 7:00 November 23, 2022 Huntsville Pensacola 7:05 November 24, 2022 Birmingham Huntsville 7:00 November 25, 2022 Evansville Huntsville 7:00 December 2, 2022 Huntsville Pensacola 7:05 December 6, 2022 Evansville Huntsville 7:00 December 9, 2022 Huntsville Peoria 7:15 December 10, 2022 Huntsville Peoria 7:15 December 16, 2022 Huntsville Pensacola 7:05 December 17, 2022 Pensacola Huntsville 7:00 December 23, 2022 Evansville Huntsville 7:00 December 26, 2022 Huntsville Knoxville 6:00 December 28, 2022 Knoxville Huntsville 7:00 December 30, 2022 Vermilion County Huntsville 7:00 December 31, 2022 Huntsville Roanoke 6:05 January 6, 2023 Knoxville Huntsville 7:00 January 7, 2023 Huntsville Knoxville 7:35 January 11, 2023 Huntsville Evansville 7:00 January 13, 2023 Pensacola Huntsville 7:00 January 14, 2023 Evansville Huntsville 7:00 January 16, 2023 Huntsville Birmingham 1:00 January 20, 2023 Fayetteville Huntsville 7:00 January 21, 2023 Fayetteville Huntsville 7:00 January 22, 2023 Huntsville Evansville 3:00 January 27, 2023 Huntsville Knoxville 7:35 January 28, 2023 Huntsville Knoxville 7:35 February 3, 2023 Macon Huntsville 7:00 February 4, 2023 Birmingham Huntsville 7:00 February 10, 2023 Vermilion County Huntsville 7:00 February 11, 2023 Roanoke Huntsville 7:00 February 19, 2023 Fayetteville Huntsville 5:00 February 20, 2023 Knoxville Huntsville 1:00 February 24, 2023 Huntsville Fayetteville 7:15 February 25, 2023 Huntsville Fayetteville 6:00 March 4, 2023 Huntsville Vermilion County 7:00 March 5, 2023 Huntsville Vermilion County 4:00 March 10, 2023 Roanoke Huntsville 7:00 March 11, 2023 Roanoke Huntsville 7:00 March 17, 2023 Huntsville Macon 7:30 March 18, 2023 Huntsville Macon 6:30 March 24, 2023 Huntsville Birmingham 7:00 March 25, 2023 Birmingham Huntsville 7:00 March 26, 2023 Macon Huntsville 5:00 March 30, 2023 Huntsville Birmingham 7:00 March 31, 2023 Pensacola Huntsville 7:00 April 1, 2023 Pensacola Huntsville 7:00 April 7, 2023 Huntsville Quad City 7:10 April 8, 2023 Huntsville Quad City 7:10

The Havoc will play all 10 other SPHL teams and throughout the season visit every stadium in the league.

