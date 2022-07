Residents of the Northport-East Northport school district have waited anxiously for the recent report by the New York State Department. According to a NYSDOH study, the investigation of cancer incidents in the school district between 1999 and 2018 was initiated by the department “in response to an inquiry from members of the community who shared information about leukemias and other cancers diagnosed among members of the Northport High School graduating class of 2016 since their graduation and among other children and young adults in the Northport area.” The report also mentioned health concerns cited about Northport Middle School students.

NORTHPORT, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO