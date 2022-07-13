ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Ferentz lands on Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Preseason Watch List

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Iowa City) -- Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has been named to...

www.kmaland.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Athletics#American Football#College Football
