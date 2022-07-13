ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Iowa beats Purdue, Wisconsin for Chicago DB Tate

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Iowa City) -- Iowa football landed another 2023 commitment on Tuesday from Chicago...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Hawkeyes

Judah Mallette Building Bond with Iowa Football

Last month, Judah Mallette received an opportunity to play football at Iowa. The Hawkeyes extended a preferred walk-on offer to the Chicago Hope College Prep receiver. Perhaps a scholarship offer comes later. Maybe not. Either way, Iowa could be his destination based on common goals. "I think I would be...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras reflects on Manning Passing Academy

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras spoke to the media for the first time this summer on Tuesday, and as one might expect, most of the questions he fielded were about the Manning Passing Academy. Petras was one of roughly 40 college signal-callers to be invited to the camp, hosted by the...
IOWA CITY, IA
seehafernews.com

3-Star Basketball Prospect From Minnesota To Visit UW Next Month

With the Badgers basketball program still trolling for a big man, 247Sports is reporting 3-star forward prospect Nolan Winter will visit Madison next month. The 6′ 11″ standout from Lakeville is rated the number-two player in Minnesota. He would be part of the recruiting class of 2023 for...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
kmaland.com

Iowa to meet Duke in Jimmy V Classic

(Iowa City) -- Iowa men’s basketball will play Duke this December in the Jimmy V Men’s Classic. The Hawkeyes and Blue Devils will play Tuesday, December 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa hires Verbeek as women's wrestling assistant

(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa head women’s wrestling coach Clarissa Chun has hired Tonya Verbeek as an assistant coach. In a release, Chun said, ““I am super excited to bring Tonya to our program. She brings diversity and fresh ideas, coming from the Canadian system. She is someone who has been successful as an athlete and has worked with both the men’s and women’s national teams as a coach. I know she isn’t afraid of digging deep and working hard. I love her spirit and her passion for the sport of wrestling.”
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

5 Hawkeyes Head to Alabama as Part of B1G Coalition

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Five University of Iowa student-athletes are set to travel to Selma, Alabama, as part of the Big Ten Equality Coalition. The conference announced today that a group comprised of 100 student-athletes, coaches, administrators, conference staff, and other key stakeholders from across the conference participate in the Big Life Series: Selma to Montgomery, July 15-17, 2022. The trip is a journey to Selma and Montgomery, Alabama, for an immersive and educational experience at a key center of the civil rights movement.
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kenwood Academy
98.1 KHAK

The Best Food Festival in Iowa is All About Sweet Corn

We have plenty of food festivals here in Iowa, but which one is the very best?. Love Food recently put out a list of the best food festival in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is over here in the Eastern part of the state! The winner is The West Point Sweet Corn Festival in West Point, Iowa, which is located in Lee County.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Alcohol distribution laws set to change

Last night we featured the McCaffery brothers and their podcast and tonight in part two we take a look the future of the two Hawkeye basketball players. Kirkwood Community College partnered with TrueNorth Insurance today to give employees a better understanding of what it takes to be a trucker. New...
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

1800’s Beer Cave Unearthed in Small-Town Iowa

When digging around for archeological discoveries in the state of Iowa, it's not exactly uncommon to find arrowheads, bones from bison or cattle, or -- if you're near the Coralville/Iowa City area -- finding some prehistoric fossils and limestone bedrock from the Devonian Period. Most people aren't searching for old...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids to reinstitute mask mandate in city buildings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amid an increase in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level of COVID-19 in Linn County, the City of Cedar Rapids will be requiring masks for visitors. The new requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 18, for all city-owned buildings, including...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Where to Get the Best Mac & Cheese in Iowa [PHOTOS]

Just one day after National French Fry Day, we are celebrating another amazing comfort food. June 14th is National Mac & Cheese Day, so get your forks (or spoons) ready!. Last year, the website Love Food released a list of the best mac & cheese in all 50 states. Here in Iowa, the pick was the World Famous Mac from The Cheese Bar in Des Moines. I've never been to The Cheese Bar, but I'm willing to make the drive after seeing the photos!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Appliance Manufacturer Announces $140 Million Iowa Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Wisconsin manufacturer of high-end kitchen appliances...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
beckersasc.com

State settles U of Iowa, physician group malpractice suit for $7.5M

The state of Iowa has agreed to pay a $7.5 million malpractice settlement after a man was left with severe neurological deficits following treatment of a bleeding brain tumor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, the Globe Gazette reported July 12. Seven details:. 1. Seventy-five...
IOWA CITY, IA
rockfordscanner.com

Is There An Alligator In The Rock River?

In the past there have been alligators that have been caught in the Rock River. The last known case that was valid, was back in 2011. A child found the alligator near a nearby boat landing in South Beloit, in 2011. https://abc7chicago.com/archive/8467275/. There is also a manmade structure, that resembles...
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Government Technology

Indiana Police Chief Advocates for License Plate Readers

(TNS) — Police Chief Dion Campbell hopes to get a series of license-plate readers and gunshot detectors in the city to fill a big gap in Northwest Indiana. Most other lakefront communities already have them, with the notable exception of Chesterton. "We're the missing link," Campbell said. Gary has...
CHESTERTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy