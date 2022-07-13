Iowa beats Purdue, Wisconsin for Chicago DB Tate

(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa head women’s wrestling coach Clarissa Chun has hired Tonya Verbeek as an assistant coach. In a release, Chun said, ““I am super excited to bring Tonya to our program. She brings diversity and fresh ideas, coming from the Canadian system. She is someone who has been successful as an athlete and has worked with both the men’s and women’s national teams as a coach. I know she isn’t afraid of digging deep and working hard. I love her spirit and her passion for the sport of wrestling.”

