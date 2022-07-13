Footage showing June 13 officer-involved shooting released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On the night of June 13, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department approach a suspect in a car, guns drawn.

Officers were looking for a man who allegedly brandished a gun at a gas station in south Bakersfield and witnesses provided a description of the man and suspect vehicle.

“Don’t f—— go in the f—— car,” one of the officers yells at the suspect, Robert John Vaughn, 48, of Lake Isabella , in a body camera footage released by BPD Wednesday.

As the officers get closer, Vaughn gets back into the car and takes off leading officers on a pursuit and stopped then gunshots.

Several shots from Vaughn at the officers’ cars can be heard in the video, answered with several rounds of gunfire from BPD Officer R. Johnson, according to BPD. Officers then chased the suspect.

The officers eventually locate Vaughn hiding under a different car on the 6800 block of Lowry Street .

“Let me see your f—— hands,” one officer yells in the video.

The officers demanded Vaughn to crawl out, pulled him out from under the car and detained him.

No one was hit by gunfire.

Officials said Johnson, the officer involved, remains on modified duty.

On June 15, Vaughn was charged with two counts of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a gun, grand theft firearm and vehicle theft. He plead not guilty.

In the news release Chief of Police Greg Terry said:

“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available. We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”

You can watch the full unedited clip on the BPD’s YouTube Channel .

