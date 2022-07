The Cottage, a very popular gift shop in Jasper, will celebrate 30 years in business with an Open House on Saturday, July 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The business is owned by Jane Spencer who opened the current version of The Cottage on Wednesday, July 1st, 1992. However, Spencer says the history of the gift shop actually goes back to the early 1980’s under different ownership when it was in a different location and was originally named “The Christmas Cottage” and sold Christmas themed items.

JASPER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO