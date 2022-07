Battle of the Badges raffle winners announced Center Police Department. Congratulations to Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive raffle drawing winners Andrew Williams, Samantha Jo Matteson, Deanne Swint Evans, Greg Stuever, Veronica Johnson Berry, Allison Robbins, David Gibson, Lori Brister, Chuck Ellison, Shelley Yarbrough, Ava Jackson. Thank you to everyone who showed up and gave blood. The Center Police Department beat the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office by two donors. A total of 36 units was donated and 26 successful donors participated. Eight deferrals brought the donors who tried to 34. That’s 108 lives saved!

CENTER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO