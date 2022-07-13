ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump endorsed Joe Gruters, so why is his opponent under attack as a 'MAGA clown'?

By Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

State Sen. Joe Gruters is a MAGA stalwart who twice gave former President Donald Trump the Sarasota GOP's "statesman of the year" award and co-chaired Trump's first Florida campaign.

Yet it's Gruters' GOP primary opponent who is attacked as a "MAGA clown" in a new mailer, apparently in a bid to discourage Democrats from voting for him. Mike Shlasko, president of the Venice Area Democratic Club, said "every Democrat I know got this mailer."

The mailer illustrates the strange situation in the District 22 state Senate race, where Gruters, a Sarasota CPA and longtime local political fixture, is facing off against Michael Johnson, an Army veteran who spent years working for the federal government.

Because no candidates other than Gruters and Johnson are running, the race will be decided in the Aug. 23 primary and any voter who lives in the district can cast a ballot, not just Republicans. That means Democrats could have a big influence on the race for a seat covering Sarasota County and part of Manatee County.

“If this mailer is effective and convinces Democrats not to vote for Johnson then game over, because it would take all the Democrats and a lot of disgruntled Republicans" to unseat Gruters said Shlasko, who is encouraging Democrats to vote for Johnson because he believes Gruters is "a true danger to democracy."

Florida Senate race: Florida GOP Chair Joe Gruters draws Senate primary opponent. Could Dems decide his fate?

Exclusive: Trump left Sarasota media company weeks before federal subpoenas were issued

Johnson also describes himself as a conservative and a strong Trump supporter, but Shlasko said Gruters' leading role in helping Trump get elected should raise more concerns for Democrats.

The mailer targeting Johnson was paid for by Accountability in Government Inc., a Tallahassee political committee.

The committee received a $150,000 contribution in 2018 from the Republican Party of Florida, which Gruters chairs. The committee's only contribution this year is from another committee, First Coast Conservatives, which gave $2,000.

"The RPOF and I had nothing to do with the mailer," Gruters said, a comment echoed by RPOF Executive Director Helen Aguirre Ferré.

The mailer attacking Johnson calls him a "MAGA clown from out of town." Johnson has been living in Seminole County, but moved last week into a villa he leased in Sarasota. He said he decided to run against Gruters after clashing with him over Gruters' handling of a complaint Johnson brought before the Florida GOP regarding the Seminole GOP.

"He is very corrupt," Johnson said of Gruters.

Gruters has said that Johnson "obviously is disgruntled."

The mailer also accuses Johnson of "insisting Donald Trump won the 2020 election." Last year, when the Herald-Tribune asked Gruters if he believes the presidential election had been stolen he said: “There’s a lot of questions still outstanding.”

Johnson called the mailer "a big joke."

“It’s laughable and a big joke and that’s what they’re about, they’re not about the issues,” said the 67-year-old.

In other news: Jan. 6 hearing highlights coordination by Florida Oath Keepers, Proud Boys leaders

Trump recently endorsed Gruters. As the chair of the Sarasota GOP, Gruters twice brought Trump to town to give him the "statesman of the year" award and was an early supporter of his presidential bid.

At the same time, the MAGA mailers are going out attacking Johnson, Gruters' campaign has been sending out a text message to voters touting Trump's endorsement.

The message features pictures of Trump and Gruters and the endorsement language, which reads: "Joe did a wonderful job as Florida State Chair of my 2016 campaign — he is a MAGA Champion."

While both Johnson and Gruters are Trump fans, both say they have common ground with Democrats.

Johnson said he wants to "keep the open spaces" and create more parks. He also said he's a strong advocate for clean water.

"I believe that big time,” he said.

Gruters said he has "gone to bat for our community on issues like trying to protect funding for our local schools, funding for our local community organizations."

Earlier this month Gruters held a press conference on Lido Key with the Ocean Conservancy to tout a new law he passed. It allows local governments to ban smoking on beaches.

Follow Herald-Tribune Political Editor Zac Anderson on Twitter at @zacjanderson. He can be reached at zac.anderson@heraldtribune.com

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Donald Trump endorsed Joe Gruters, so why is his opponent under attack as a 'MAGA clown'?

