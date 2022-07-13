Special Weather Statement issued for Ector, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very low visibility can be expected with the strong winds. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ector The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ector County in western Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 604 PM CDT, outflow winds associated with a severe thunderstorm was located over Midland International Air and Space Port, or 7 miles northeast of Odessa, moving west at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Odessa, Goldsmith, West Odessa, Notrees, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Penwell and Pleasant Farms. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 93 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ECTOR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO