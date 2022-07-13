ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale charter officers receive annual salary bump

Scottsdale’s five charter officers have received contract continuations and raises following unanimous approval from city council just before the former fiscal year ended.

On June 28, Scottsdale City Council met behind closed doors for nearly four hours to discuss evaluations for the city’s five highest employees: city manager, city auditor, city attorney, city treasurer and city clerk.

Just before 8 p.m., the city council reconvened its public meeting and proceeded with approving the five employees’ contracts and base salaries, effective retroactively to the beginning of the June 19 pay period. Each vote carried 7-0.

The outlined salaries are:

  • City Manager Jim Thompson: $375,000
  • City Attorney Sherry Scott: $278,000
  • City Auditor Sharon Walker: $220,000
  • City Treasurer Sonia Andrews: $220,000
  • City Clerk Ben Lane: $180,000.

A year prior, in July 2021, Thompson, Scott and Walker received evaluations and raises. Andrews and Lane were both new to the city’s organization at that time, having been hired in spring 2021.

The officers’ salary increases and self evaluations are included in the city council’s published reports.

The 2021 salaries compared to the newly approved 2022 salaries show the charter officers received the following raises:

  • City Manager Thompson: 8%
  • City Attorney Scott: 13.5%
  • City Auditor Walker: 7%.

Andrews started with Scottsdale June 1, 2021, receiving a base salary of $198,000. With her new raise to $220,000 she received a 11% increase.

Lane joined Scottsdale on March 8, 2021, at a base salary of $155,000. His new raise up to $180,000 represents a 16% increase.

For the 2022 salary increases, each of the five charter officers completed a self evaluation outlining achievements for the past year as well as future goals.
For the city manager’s office, goals for the upcoming fiscal year are:

  • Implement a police department wide realignment, including redeployment of patrol squads, new units such as the short-term rental squad, park rangers and expansion of the real time crime center, and new positions to better meet service needs of the community;
  • Coordinate, prepare for and manage the impacts of the events surrounding the super bowl and the WM Phoenix Open to ensure a positive experience for residents as well as visitors while capitalizing on the economic benefits of the associated tourism;
  • Continue to be a strong leader among Valley cities in recruitment and retention through innovation and adaptability to provide continuity to the organization and deliver on the mission of “Simply Better Service for a World-Class Community.”

