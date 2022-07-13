Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dare, Hyde, Tyrrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Perquimans The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina Eastern Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ryland to 6 miles northwest of Westover to near Williamston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Colerain, Harrellsville and Rockyhock around 810 PM EDT. Ryland and Tyner around 815 PM EDT. Cape Colony around 825 PM EDT. Belvidere around 830 PM EDT. Winfall around 835 PM EDT. Snug Harbor and Burgess around 845 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Goose Pond, Gliden, Drummond Point, Newsome Store, Arrowhead Beach, Peach, Saint Johns, Mount Gould, Hancock and Nicanor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

