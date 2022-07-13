ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report suggests hundreds of illegal immigrants flown from El Paso to Alabama

By Karris Harmon
WPMI
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Yellowhammer News report about a possible influx of illegal immigrants into Alabama is creating quite a stir. The online publication is reporting seven flights from El Paso, Texas arrived in Montgomery and Tuscaloosa Airports two weeks ago; each flight carrying around 200 passengers....

mynbc15.com

